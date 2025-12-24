Sparks & smoke on bus from SG to KL; panicked passengers caught on cam

SINGAPORE: A video of a bus with sparks coming out of its ceiling and smoke filling the carriage was shared recently on social media, with the voices of panicked passengers calling for the bus to stop heard clearly on it.

Shared on the Instagram and TikTok accounts of SGDaily on Dec 19 (Friday), the bus is said to have been en route from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur.

The text overlay says that the bus had “caught fire, sending passengers into panic mode.”

Indeed, one man can be heard loudly shouting “Stop the bus!” several times, followed by “Open the gate!”

Meanwhile, another shouts “Fire!” and others echo the call for the bus to be stopped.

Some call for calm, and a male voice is heard explaining that they can’t stop quite yet, as they are on the highway.

In the video, people can be seen leaving their seats to stand in the aisle, while an orange light on the ceiling gives off sparks. Smoke is also seen filling the inside of the bus.

A still photo shows that the bus belongs to a company called KS Global Holidays, and the vehicle’s number plate is not a Singapore-registered one.

Another, meanwhile, shows a ticket from Starmart Express that said the bus departed at 11:32 p.m. from Singapore on Dec 5 on bus PRN6. It also listed the Person in Charge as Redbus Singapore. Starmart Express and KS Global Holidays have yet to comment on the incident.

The video has since racked up thousands of views on Instagram and TikTok. It has also received hundreds of comments.

When a TikTok user wondered why the passengers were shouting, others quickly pointed out that they needed to get the attention of the bus driver and that the dire situation called for it.

“If you guys were in this situation, then you guys would understand how panickedeveryone felt,” a commenter observed.

“During a time of emergency, (the driver) should directly stop at one side for all people to leave the bus,” another wrote, adding, “the bus company should review this matter.”

“Let’s just hope none of y’all experience these types of tragedies, so you wouldn’t feel the same trauma and panic. Hope everyone got out safe and without bad health conditions afterwards, physically and psychologically,” a TikTok user chimed in.

“The driver’s lack of urgency is really questionable. It’s good that the passengers shouted at him to stop, cos if the passenger didn’t do so, I don’t think he’d stop the bus. And even if it’s the highway, he can actually stop at the road shoulder during an emergency,” another added. /TISG

