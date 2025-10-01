// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, October 1, 2025
Photo: FB/SGRV FRONT MAN
Eight passengers injured after SBS Transit bus accident in Tampines

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: Eight people were taken to hospital on Monday (Sept 29) after a public bus was involved in a traffic accident at Tampines.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and police confirmed they were alerted to the incident at around 11:05 a.m. Preliminary reports indicated that the bus had skidded at the junction of Tampines Central 8 and Tampines Mall.

SCDF said eight passengers, aged between 19 and 75, were sent to Changi General Hospital. All were conscious when taken to the hospital.

Police added that the bus driver, a 44-year-old man, is currently assisting with investigations. The case remains under investigation.

Photos of the incident, posted on the SGRV FRONT MAN Facebook page, showed an SBS Transit double-decker bus with severe front-end damage. A window on the lower deck was shattered, parts of the bus’s underbody were broken, and a section of a roadside barrier was also destroyed in the impact.

An SBS Transit spokesperson said the company had reached out to the injured passengers to express concern and offer support, stressing that the condition of the injured is the company’s foremost concern.

See also  SBS Transit rolls out AI-driven tyre checks, launches new career track to upskill bus technicians

The spokesperson also issued an apology to those affected and said the company will fully cooperate with the police in their investigation.

