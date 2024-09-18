SINGAPORE: Amidst the chaos of record heatwaves, floods, and storms, the people of Southeast Asia find themselves grappling with more immediate concerns. According to a recent survey, food security has taken precedence over the looming threat of climate change.

The survey, conducted by the ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute and published by the Straits Times, revealed a shift in public perception.

Climate change vs. food insecurity

While the region faced its hottest year on record in 2023 and an equally extreme 2024, with Typhoon Yagi leaving a trail of destruction, the focus of the populace has narrowed.

The proportion of those viewing climate change as an immediate threat has dwindled, while concerns about food insecurity have surged.

This narrative of survival in the face of daily challenges is not without its ironies. The very forces of nature that should be sounding the alarm on climate change are being overshadowed by the struggle to put food on the table.

The survey found that nearly 70 per cent of respondents had experienced food insecurity, a stark increase from the previous year.

According to Ms Sharon Seah, since 2022, the region has faced significant geopolitical challenges, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict, tensions in the South China Sea, and the Israel-Gaza conflict.

These events have led to increased inflationary pressures, disruptions in supply chains, higher costs for energy, food, and fertilizers, and job instability.

She further noted that while high-level climate concerns were prominent in 2021, the region’s primary focus has shifted to “bread-and-butter concerns” despite the reality and immediate impacts of climate change.

Mr Choi Shing Kwok, the institute’s chief executive, also noted that while Southeast Asians have become desensitized to the annual occurrence of unprecedented extreme weather conditions across the globe, it is crucial to remain vigilant against this looming threat.

Yet, amidst the turmoil, there are glimmers of hope. The silent majority still views climate change as an important issue that deserves attention. This group, though not as vocal, represents a potential turning point in the region’s approach to the crisis.

Are Singaporeans also worried about global warming?

The 2023 Southeast Asia Climate Outlook Survey, released by the Straits Times, indicated that a mere 12.5% of Singaporeans consider climate change less threatening.

Additionally, only 43.7% of Singaporeans surveyed regarded climate change as “a serious and immediate threat to their country’s well-being.”

Another survey, also released by the Straits Times, indicated that while Singaporeans are increasingly aware of climate change, political instability and economic worries are diverting their attention from the pressing issue of global warming.

The survey also suggested that younger individuals appear less worried about the crisis than their elders.

The most definitive was the 2023 study by the Institute of Public Understanding of Risk (IPUR), which stated that inflation was Singaporeans’ primary concern.

It indicated that over 80% of the population expressed worry about the rising costs of goods and services. This concern overshadowed other significant issues, such as major health problems (cancer, heart disease, and diabetes) and climate change.

An uncertain future

The future remains uncertain. With nearly 60 per cent of people in Southeast Asia anticipating that their lives will be greatly affected by climate change in the next decade, the urgency of the situation cannot be ignored.

The spectre of food scarcity and health impacts looms large, with respondents from countries like the Philippines, Vietnam, and Thailand expressing the greatest concern.

In this complex web of challenges and opportunities, Southeast Asian people are navigating a delicate balance. They are taking steps to reduce their carbon footprint, embracing renewable energy sources, and advocating for policies addressing climate change and food security.

As the region looks to the horizon, the story of Southeast Asia is one of resilience in the face of adversity. It is a tale of a people who, despite the odds, are finding ways to adapt, survive, and thrive.

In the end, it is a narrative of hope that they can weather the storm together and emerge stronger on the other side.