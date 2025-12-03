SEOUL: In a development that adds another twist to South Korea’s high-profile political investigation, a court on Wednesday decided not to detain former Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho. The decision comes as prosecutors probe last year’s brief and controversial declaration of martial law under former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The Seoul Central District Court said Choo’s past behavior and his access to legal counsel made it unlikely that he would destroy evidence or try to flee, according to Yonhap. In other words, the court saw no immediate threat from a man who once held some of the nation’s highest offices.

Choo is just one figure caught up in a sweeping investigation by a special prosecution team, which has already led to the arrests of several former government and military officials who served under Yoon, including the ex-defense minister and the former head of South Korea’s intelligence agency.

Last month, the same special prosecutor sought a 15-year prison sentence for former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, accusing him of aiding Yoon in the short-lived martial law attempt.

By permitting Choo to retain his freedom, the court has underscored the subtle equilibrium between impartiality and due process of law, a cue stating that even amidst political chaos, the rule of law persists at the core of South Korea’s self-governing structure. The continuing inquiry glosses over culpability at the highest echelon of the government.