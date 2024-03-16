Recent polls indicate that President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address last week didn’t resonate with the American public, with some suggesting he may have even lost ground.

According to a Yahoo News/YouGov survey conducted immediately after the March 7 speech, only 39% of respondents approved of Biden’s performance, while 55% disapproved. This marks a stall in Biden’s popularity compared to earlier surveys. The previous January poll showed similar numbers, with 40% approval and 56% disapproval.

Similar trends were observed in other polls. A Forbes/Harris poll conducted in late February showed a decline in Biden’s approval rating from 39% to 37% following the State of the Union.

SOTU won’t stop the slide

While Biden’s overall approval rating remains stagnant, there have been shifts in specific policy areas. For instance, his handling of inflation saw a slight improvement, with 38% approval compared to 34% in January. Likewise, there was a ten-point swing in approval on the economy overall.

On immigration, Biden also saw a modest gain, with 37% now approving of his efforts compared to 31% in January. However, his handling of the Israel-Palestine conflict saw only a marginal increase in approval, from 31% to 33%.

Despite these shifts, Biden’s address failed to generate significant momentum for his administration. With both Biden and former President Donald Trump securing enough delegates to clinch their party’s nominations, the stage is set for a potential rematch in the upcoming presidential election.

Carrie Sheffield, a Senior Policy Analyst for Independent Women’s Voice, remarked that President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address deviated from its intended purpose, resembling more of a cynical, partisan campaign speech rather than delivering the uplifting, substantive, and unifying message that was expected.

As Biden navigates these challenges, his ability to sway public opinion remains uncertain. His State of the Union address may not have been the game-changer he hoped for, leaving questions about his administration’s trajectory unanswered.

