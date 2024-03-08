International

SOTU: Biden lambasts Trump, Trump ferociously rebuts

March 8, 2024
President Joe Biden wasted little time in his State of the Union Address, quickly going after Donald Trump. While Biden lambasted Trump, the former president viciously refuted the criticisms hurled at him during the SOTU.

Bowing to Russia

“It wasn’t a long ago when a Republican President named Ronald Reagan thundered, ‘Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall.’ Now, my predecessor, a former Republican president, tells Putin ‘do whatever the hell you want.’ That’s a quote. A former president said that, bowing down to a Russian leader. I think it’s outrageous, is dangerous and it’s unacceptable,” Biden said.

CNN’s Manu Raju observed, “Biden comes out swinging against Trump over Russia/NATO, attacks the overturning of Roe v Wade, and raises the Jan. 6 attack.”

Trump rebuttal

Donald Trump issued a response on Thursday criticizing Biden’s immigration and economic strategies and portraying the speech as inadequate.

“Joe Biden is evading his track record and resorting to falsehoods in an attempt to avoid responsibility for the dire consequences he and his party have brought about—while persisting with the very policies fueling this calamity,” Trump stated in his video statement released on X.

Over the past three years, Trump alleged that Biden has actively facilitated the entry of millions of illegal migrants into the country and resettled them in various communities.

He criticized Biden, referring to him as ‘Crooked Joe’ and labeling him as the most incompetent president in history. Trump argued that Biden had the power to halt this influx at any time but chose not to, resulting in what he describes as an ongoing invasion of illegal migrants.

Trump warned of the potential consequences, suggesting that by the end of Biden’s term, the country could harbor close to 20 million unidentified individuals, including those from mental institutions, prisons, and potentially even terrorists, posing a significant and unprecedented challenge.”

The exchange between Biden and Trump as a result of the SOTU address underscores the ongoing political divide which sets the stage for further debates on critical national issues.

