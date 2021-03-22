Sophie Turner reacts to shirtless photo of Joe Jonas

- Advertisement -

You have no choice but to stan when you are married to a JoBro. Actress Sophie Turner knows well that Joe Jonas is good-looking and she is not immune to his charms. Jonas recently uploaded a shirtless selfie on his Instagram Story showing off his eight-pack. Then Turner reposted the photo on her Instagram Story with some funny GIFs. The Game of Thrones star added “Bad Dad” and “1800-DIAL-A-DADDY” on the steamy pic.

The Jonases are parents to seven-month-old daughter, Willa. According to a report by Cosmopolitan, the couple appeared to have slipped effortlessly into their latest roles as parents. Turner gushed about being a mother earlier this month. “I’m so grateful to the two loves of my life for making me a mama @joejonas and my beautiful baby girl,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “It’s my favorite job I’ve ever had.”

An insider shared with Entertainment Tonight that the couple were “over the moon” after they welcomed their first child.

“The couple is already obsessed and can’t stop gloating about their new addition,” the insider revealed. “The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends. With the pandemic Joe and Sophie have been very cautious about who is around them and their little girl.”

Parenthood is going so well that a source tells Us Weekly that they want to have another baby, like… soon. “Joe and Sophie are already trying to have another baby,” the source says. “They are really excited to expand their family. Having the baby has made them really close and want to have a large family together.”

Born on February 21, 1996, Sophie Belinda Jones, née Turner, is an English actress. She made her acting debut as Sansa Stark on the HBO epic fantasy television series Game of Thrones (2011–2019), for which she received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2019.

Turner appeared in the television film The Thirteenth Tale (2013) and made her feature film debut in Another Me (2013). She appeared in the action comedy Barely Lethal (2015) and portrayed a young Jean Grey / Phoenix in the X-Men film series (2016–2019)./TISGFollow us on Social Media

