Song Joong Ki to star opposite Shin Hyun Been in new fantasy drama

Seoul — It has been confirmed that Shin Hyun Been will be joining Song Joong Ki in JTBC’s upcoming drama Chaebol Family’s Youngest Son (literal title).

Chaebol Family’s Youngest Son is based on a hit web novel of the same name, and it is a fantasy drama about a chaebol family’s secretary who is reborn as the family’s youngest son.

It was previously confirmed that Song Joong Ki will play the protagonist Yoon Hyun Woo, who dies after being framed for embezzlement by the Sunyang Group family that he had remained loyal to. He is reborn as the family’s youngest son Jin Do Joon and works to take over the company as revenge.

As for Shin Hyun Been, she will play the role of prosecutor Seo Ming Young of the anti-corruption department who is willing to evade or break the law in order for justice to be served. Seo Min Young is called the “grim reaper of the Sunyang Group family” and she tracks down the family’s illegal practices of hereditary succession and gets involved with the youngest son Jin Do Joon in the process.

Seo Min Young and Jin Do Joon will walk the line between love and hatred as they are caught in a race in which they take turns to chase each other, according to Soompi.

The role of Jin Yang Chul, head of Sunyang Group will be played by Lee Sung Min while Tiffany is reviewing a casting offer for the upcoming drama. Currently, Shin Hyun Been is starring in tvN’s Hospital Playlist 2 and working on JTBC’s A Person Like You, an upcoming drama with Go Hyun Jung that is set to air later this year.

“Chaebol Family’s Youngest Son” will be written by Kim Tae Hee of “Sungkyunkwan Scandal” and “A Beautiful Mind,” and it will be directed by Jung Dae Yoon of “She Was Pretty” and “W.” It is scheduled to air in 2022 via JTBC.

Born Apr 10, 1986, Kwak Hyun-been, known popularly as Shin Hyun Been is a South Korean actress. She made her acting debut in the film He’s on Duty (2010) where she played a Vietnamese worker who struggled with racism in South Korea.

She won the Best New Actress (Film) in the prestigious 47th Baeksang Arts Awards for the same film. She is best known for her roles in Warrior Baek Dong-soo (2011), Mistress (2018), Confession (2019) and Hospital Playlist (2020). /TISG

