Song Joong Ki set to return with a new drama soon

Seoul — Descendants of the Sun star Song Joong Ki is set to make a comeback with a new drama soon. It was reported on May 27 that Song Joong Ki will play the lead in the upcoming drama Chaebol Family’s Youngest Son (literal title). Song Joong Ki’s agency responded to the report by saying, “He has received a casting offer for Chaebol Family’s Youngest Son and is reviewing [the offer].”

Chaebol Family’s Youngest Son is based on a hit web novel of the same name. It revolves around someone who was killed after being framed for embezzlement by a chaebol family to whom he was loyal for more than 10 years. He is reborn as the youngest son of the chaebol family and plans revenge as he works to gradually take over the business, according to Soompi.

Likely to air on JTBC, Chaebol Family’s Youngest Son is reportedly aiming to begin production in the second half of this year and premiere in the first half of 2022.

Born on September 19, 1985, Song Joong Ki is a South Korean actor. He rose to fame in the historical coming-of-age drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal (2010) and the variety show Running Man (2010–2011) as one of the original cast members. Since then, he has played a variety of roles in the television series The Innocent Man (2012), Descendants of the Sun (2016), Arthdal Chronicles (2019) and Vincenzo (2021), as well as the hit films A Werewolf Boy (2012), The Battleship Island (2017) and Space Sweepers (2021).

Song was Gallup Korea’s Actor of the Year in 2012 and 2017. He was first included in the Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list in 2013 placing seventh, and subsequently ranking second in 2017, and seventh in 2018. The success of his shows established him as a top Hallyu star and one of the highest-paid actors in South Korea.

The second of three siblings, Song was raised in the rural outskirts of Daejeon.

