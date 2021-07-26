Song Hye Kyo reunites with Descendants of the Sun director for new drama project

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Based on an exclusive media report on July 22, it has been reported that Song Hye Kyo is in talks on her reunion project with director Lee Eung Bok.

The director is the mastermind behind hit series like Descendants of the Sun, The Lonely and Great God, Mr.Sunshine, Sweet Home and more. Currently, Song Hye Kyo is busy getting ready to greet viewers on the small screen in her new SBS drama series, Now, We Are Breaking Up.

Shortly after the actress wraps up work on Now, We Are Breaking Up, Song Hye Kyo is set to reunite with scriptwriter Kim Eun Sook (also known for ‘Descendants of the Sun’, ‘The Lonely and Great God’, ‘Mr. Sunshine’, etc) in ‘The Glory‘.

Based on insider information, Song Hye Kyo is in the latter stages of confirming her next, next project, this time with director Lee Eung Bok, according to Allkpop. The drama series is said to be a mystery/thriller genre, following the success of Lee Eung Bok’s work in ‘Sweet Home’.

- Advertisement -

Stay tuned for more details on Song Hye Kyo’s new project!

Born on November 22, 1981, Song Hye Kyo is a South Korean actress. She gained international popularity through her leading roles in television dramas Autumn in My Heart (2000), All In (2003), Full House (2004), That Winter, the Wind Blows (2013), Descendants of the Sun (2016), and Encounter (2018). Her film work includes Hwang Jin Yi (2007), The Grandmaster (2013), My Brilliant Life (2014), and The Queens (2015).

In 2017, Song Hye Kyo ranked 7th in Forbes magazine’s Korea Power Celebrity list, and 6th in 2018. She is referred to as one of “The Troika” along with Kim Tae-hee and Jun Ji-hyun, collectively known by the acronym “Tae-Hye-Ji”. The success of Song’s television dramas internationally established her as a top Hallyu star.

- Advertisement -

When Song was born, she was sick and her parents and doctors thought that she would not survive. Upon her recovery, Song’s parents registered her birth on February 26, 1982 (instead of her actual birthdate, November 22, 1981)./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg