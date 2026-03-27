// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, March 27, 2026
26.2 C
Singapore
type here...
Forum
3 min.Read

Son feels resentful as parents borrow money from him while spoiling siblings

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: A young man has opened up online about the growing resentment he feels towards his parents, saying years of unequal treatment have started to take a toll on him.

In a post on the r/SGexams forum, he explained that since he began working two years ago, his parents have repeatedly borrowed money from him. At the same time, he says they continue to spend more freely on his two siblings, giving them higher allowances and buying them expensive gifts.

“Mind you, it racked up to more than S$3k, and every time I tried to ask them back for it, my dad would start getting angry and question my trust towards him by saying, ‘Are you scared that I won’t return it back to you?’”

“It got to a point where my current bank balance was less than my initial amount when I first opened it.”

Beyond the financial strain, he also feels that he has been treated more strictly compared to his siblings. For instance, while his older sister was allowed to travel to multiple countries, he was only permitted to go on a trip to Malaysia.

See also  Letter to the Editor: Why are security officers treated so badly?

Reflecting on his upbringing, he said his father also frequently emphasised that the family did not have much money. As a result, he was pushed to work hard academically and become self-reliant from a young age. He did not receive tuition support and was held to stricter standards.

At the time, he accepted these conditions without much question. However, his perspective began to change after entering junior college, where he was exposed to peers from more affluent backgrounds.

Seeing classmates who lived in landed properties or condominiums, travelled overseas frequently, and did not appear to share the same financial concerns made him increasingly aware of the differences in their lifestyles. Over time, he said these comparisons began to weigh on him.

“All these small little details really added up and really made me resent them so much,” he wrote. “And I’ve thought about it, if they weren’t really financially stable, why even have that many kids or even have kids in the first place?

While he acknowledges he cannot change the past, he says he hopes his parents will repay the money they borrowed. That way, he can finally use his own earnings to travel the world and build his own future.

See also  Works in Raffles Place, lives in Pasir Ris: Man asks if he is ‘unfilial’ for skipping weekday visits to parents in Sengkang

“I really want to explore the world with my cash, and I don’t want to see their faces. I’m sorry if I came off as entitled or ungrateful, but this is how I truly feel about them.”

“Talk to them if you are uncomfortable with something.”

In response to the post, one Singaporean Redditor reassured the young man that he was not being entitled. “I don’t think you’re entitled. You’re simply longing for the life you wished you had when you see others in similar situations, and that is perfectly normal,” they said.

Another Redditor warned him to be cautious about sharing financial information with his parents in the future. “Make sure you keep your bank account access away from your parents’ control. Never tell your parents how much you earn or how much money you have. Understate the amount if they insist,” they advised.

A third added, “I wouldn’t be too optimistic about getting your money back. You can probably write it off as repaying your living expenses. Did they say what the money they borrowed was for? If it arises next time, it’s probably good to rope in your older sis and discuss it together.”

See also  Letter to the Editor: Bridging the Generation Gap by admitting own weakness & short-sightedness — humility, mutual respect, and understanding are key

Others, meanwhile, encouraged the young man to confront his parents directly about his concerns.

“Talk to them if you are uncomfortable with something, and speak clearly and not with anger,” one wrote. “If they aren’t as dysfunctional as I think they would be, I’m sure they will listen. People come and go, but we only ever have two parents.”

In other news, a local man took to social media to share that the woman he’s dated for just one month expects him to pay for everything.

On Monday (Mar 2), he posted on the r/sgdatingscene forum, explaining that although “they hit it off right away,” he’s been hesitating to take things to the next level because this woman wants the “ultimate princess right off the bat.”

Read more: Man says woman he’s dated for just one month expects him to pay for everything — even demanded a travel ‘allowance’

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Jobs

‘Workload is insane and onboarding was a joke’: SG worker close to burnout after just one month

SINGAPORE: How long does it usually take for someone to burnout at work. Three years
Featured News

Singaporean family moves to JB for 3x more space while saving 80% on rent

The Singapore dollar stretches further across the Causeway, but for one Singaporean mom and entrepreneur who moved with her whole family to Johor Bahru, the rent difference was still hard to wrap h...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

800 MRT station gates upgraded for better accessibility

Approximately 800 old-style retractable gates at MRT stations across the island have been replaced with new swing gates, providing more spacious passageways and greater convenience for stroller and...

‘Don’t want him roaming around our streets’—Netizens react about Amos Yee’s bail after completion of preliminary investigations

The court imposed conditions requiring him to stay contactable and not comment publicly on his case.

Nine motorists due to be charged over careless driving after crashes left 11 seriously injured

Across these 9 cases, the victims include 2 cyclists, 6 motorcyclists, 2 pillion riders, and 1 motorist outside his vehicle

Loud roaring modified car scares residents of more than 10 HDB blocks within a 500-meter radius in Tampines

A modified car has been frequently spotted in the Tampines HDB estate recently, making a loud roaring sound when the engine is accelerated, with flames shooting out of the exhaust pipe and accompan...

Business

‘Workload is insane and onboarding was a joke’: SG worker close to burnout after just one month

SINGAPORE: How long does it usually take for someone to burnout at work. Three years

Singaporean family moves to JB for 3x more space while saving 80% on rent

The Singapore dollar stretches further across the Causeway, but for one Singaporean mom and entrepreneur who moved with her whole family to Johor Bahru, the rent difference was still hard to wrap h...

Employee says he did a ‘manager’s job for a full year, got promoted, but received zero increment,’ asks Singaporeans for advice

SINGAPORE: An employee took to social media to vent his frustrations after his company had him perform “a manager’s job for one year,” promoted him afterward, but gave him “zero increment. ”

Employer struggles as maid glued to phone refuses to go home and asks for transfer

SINGAPORE: An employer has turned to social media for advice after her domestic helper refused to be sent home and instead asked to be transferred to another household. In an anonymous post on th...

Singapore Politics

Singapore High Commissioner to Australia criticizes radio programme for being one-sided

Anil Nayar, Singapore’s High Commissioner to Australia, called claims about the GRC system made on a March 7 radio programme "baseless."

Chee Soon Juan to speak on resilience and politics to Philippine youth

Dr Chee is scheduled to speak on March 26 at one of the Philippines' top universities, Ateneo de Manila

POFMA: Man charged over TikTok videos spreading disinformation about government policies and inciting racial hatred

The videos allegedly included misleading claims about voting secrecy, CPF policies, and the affordability of HDB flats.

Budget 2026: S’poreans agree with Pritam Singh’s call for greater transparency

Pro-transparency Citizens deserve to know where billions in spending go Greater accountability prevents waste Opposing view Singapore already has strict fiscal oversight Too much transparency ...

© The Independent Singapore

// //