SINGAPORE: It is common to see Singapore flags practically everywhere at this time of the year, but when a Malaysian flag was spotted outside an HDB flat, it drew mixed reactions from netizens.

A six-second video posted on the TikTok account of The SG Daily shows a column of Singapore flags on display at one block. However, a similarly sized flag from Malaysia was placed beside it, as though in a game where “one of these things is not like the other.”

The Aug 10 clip is captioned, “Malaysia boleh 😮#ndp #ndp2024.”

In a comment, the account holder said that the HDB where the Malaysian flag was displayed is at “some block” in Yishun.

On June 27, the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth issued a statement encouraging all Singaporeans to display the National Flag during the National Day celebration period from July 1 to Sept 30.

“During this period, all organisations and households may display the National Flag at their offices, building premises, and residential premises… The National Flag is Singapore’s most visible symbol of statehood and a symbol of our national unity and resilience.

It should be treated with respect and used in an appropriate and dignified manner,” MCCY wrote.

Meanwhile, SGDaily’s video has since been viewed over 113,000 times and has received over 770 comments. Some TikTok users appeared upset, given that this is a time of patriotism and love for the country in Singapore.

One commenter appeared to feel that there is “something wrong,” while others appealed for the Town Council and the Singapore Police Force to “do something” about the situation.

Others, however, were more chill over the matter, saying that Singaporeans and Malaysians “are brothers” and urging for “peace,” “love,” and “harmony” between all.

“We share a very close kinship, nothing wrong with hanging both flags,” wrote one.

Another tried to make sense of the two countries flags hangings side by side, writing, “I think the person (is a) Malaysian, PR Citizen that why have 2 flags.”

A commenter chimed in to say that Indonesia’s flag should be posted as well, “cause (they) are our family too.”

However, the person who hung the flag may find themself in some hot water. According to the Foreign National Emblems (Control of Display) Act 1949:

“No person shall display in public or at or within any school any foreign national emblem,” including the flag of any other state. /TISG

