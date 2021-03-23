Someone is leaving poop parcels around Bukit Merah HDB block

- Advertisement -

Singapore—Someone has been scattering human faeces around an HDB block along Jalan Klinik, according to a report in Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao.

This, of course, is making the residents of the area quite angry, especially those whose units are on the lower levels.

In the past three months, some of them have discovered packages outside their windows that contain human waste inside.

Naturally, these packages smell very bad indeed.

One resident who spoke to Lianhe Wanbao started noticing this as early as January. After a police report was lodged, the smelly and unsanitary habit temporarily ceased but seems to have resumed in March.

One day, the resident smelled something foul entering her home, so she started poking around outside.

She discovered a wad of tissues by her front door, and when she examined it found out it contained human excrement, the 75-year-old woman told the Chinese daily.

A 43-year-old resident living on the second floor said she’s also seen these mystery parcels in her service yard. Like her neighbours, she was alerted to the problem because of a terrible smell.

She told Liahe Wanbao, “It’s so scary that someone would throw their faeces.

“Since then, I’ve never dared to hang my laundry there.”

And for a while, for the sake of neighbourliness, some residents endeavoured to disregard the scattered poop, but there came a time when the poop scatterer threw faecal matter out of their window every day for one full week.

The 75-year-old woman said, “This is too much, whoever it is they better stop.”

Another resident, a 62-year-old resident who lives on the third floor, said she once picked up a bedsheet she saw on the ground outside her door and brought it inside her home for safekeeping.

However, a smell from the sheet began to stink up her residence. When she looked more closely at the sheet, she saw that it had poop all over it, and then she threw it away quickly.

AsiaOne says it has reached out to the Jalan Besar Town Council and the police for updates on the situation.

One of the commenters on Lianhe Wanbao’s Facebook page has said that many residents in the area are elderly and that it is possible that the person behind the scattered faeces has mental health issues.

