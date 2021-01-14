Bishan resident asks person who threw “small, sad” used condom not to litter or reproduce

- Advertisement -

Singapore—There is no excuse for littering, especially when it’s used condoms one leaves lying around.

One Bishan resident was so appalled at a discarded used condom that he or she put up signs appealing to the litterer not only to not leave their waste behind, but indeed, to not reproduce.

The disgruntled resident placed signs at Block 177 Bishan Street 13 on Tuesday (Jan 12), reported a woman named Liz on the crowdsourced news website Stomp.

Liz said the signs were posted from the seventh through eleventh floors.

What’s more, the resident put up the signs in English and Chinese just to make sure everyone reading them got the message loud and clear.

The resident did not pick up the condom and throw it away, and asked for the owner to dispose of it himself.

The sign in itself was a master class in throwing shade, and included a photo of the discarded condom, which looked like it had been thrown from a higher floor in the building.

“May the owner of this small, short and sad used condom please come bring it home. Also, remember that high rise littering is a crime! If you don’t know how to use and throw properly then don’t have sex (and please don’t reproduce).

Seriously, be a decent human being and throw it away normally.”

Stomper Liz said that most of the time, the notices posted are for missing pets and that this is the first time she has seen this type of sign.

It initially made her laugh, until the reprehensible act of someone just throwing their condom anywhere disgusted her.

“I was amused at first, but after the reality sunk in, I was disgusted at the behaviour.”

She also felt compassion for the one who will eventually have to deal with the discarded condom.

By 12.30pm on Wednesday (Jan 13), the signs the angry resident had posted were still up.

“But I’m not sure if the cleaners have taken them down by now,” she added.

/TISG

