Some EWL stations to close on Sundays from March-May for cable replacement

Tuas Link, Tuas West Road, Tuas Crescent, Gul Circle, Joo Koon, and Pioneer are the affected stations

FB screengrab: SMRT

Anna Maria Romero

Singapore—SMRT announced on Tuesday (March 2) that it will be closing certain stations on the East-West Line (EWL) on Sundays from March to May this to facilitate cable replacement works.

The following stations will be affected by the “Full Sunday Closures”: Tuas Link, Tuas West Road, Tuas Crescent, Gul Circle, Joo Koon, and Pioneer.

However, alternative transportation arrangements have been made, with Shuttle Bus Service 3 “available to maintain connectivity for commuters travelling along the affected sectors,” SMRT said in a Facebook post. 

These “Full Sunday Closures” would only be in effect for the day, and train services will resume the following day.

All six stations from Pioneer to Tuas Link will be closed on the following Sundays in March and April (March 14, 21 and 28, April: 4, 11 and 18).

And all four stations from Gul Circle to Tuas Link will be closed on the following Sundays in April and May (April 25, May 2, 9, 16 and 23).

However, Shuttle Bus Service 3 will serve designated bus stops near the affected MRT stations.

Should there be any changes in train operation hours and alternative transport arrangements, SMRT will update commuters.

Updates may be found on the website (https://www.smrttrains.com.sg) as well as on SMRT’s Facebook page, Twitter feed, and the SMRTConnect app.

SMRT has asked the public to plan their journeys ahead of time. More information can be found here as well: https://tinyurl.com/stwezsz2. 

Mustsharenews reported that these repair works are needed in connection with the disruption of three MRT lines last year. On Oct 14 last year, a power fault that began along the Tuas West Extension (TWE) on the EWL caused the disruptions.

The fault occurred because of an issue with one cable. Inspection after the disruptions showed some cables had to be replaced. /TISG

Read also: Transport Minister apologises for MRT power disruptions

