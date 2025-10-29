MALAYSIA: Malaysia’s critical part in brokering the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accord between Thailand and Cambodia was a defining episode in the country’s diplomatic expedition. The momentous ratification not only accentuates Malaysia’s reliability as a peace enabler but also stresses its increasing capacity and maturity in using “soft power” to foster accord in Southeast Asia.

A milestone in regional diplomacy

Gen Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar, Chief of Defence Force, applauded Malaysia’s capability in navigating multifaceted consultations and dialogue with insight and tactical subtlety. He also noted that Malaysia’s quiet yet efficacious diplomatic bravura has gained global acknowledgement and admiration as a balancing influence in the region.

According to the general, the success of this accord is the result of the professionalism and quiet dedication of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and other key agencies. He stressed the teamwork that made the peace agreement possible.

Strengthening ASEAN cooperation

Following the 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia is preparing to strengthen regional defence collaboration. According to Gen Mohd Nizam, upcoming initiatives will include enhanced confidence building measures (CBMs), the formation of an ASEAN cybersecurity intelligence unit, and more frequent joint military exercises among member nations.

It was clarified that these efforts were designed to build trust and transparency within ASEAN, and by inspiring engagement between the armed forces, perceptible and primary but concealed tensions can be better managed.

These efforts confirm Malaysia’s unfaltering dedication to keeping harmony and stability in Southeast Asia — not through hostility and skirmishes, but with collaboration and shared deference among nations and people.

Inspiring the next generation of patriots

Beyond diplomacy, Gen Mohd Nizam also emphasised how vital it is to nurture young Malaysians and imbue them with Malaysia’s ideals.

Through the Jiwa Murni initiative, the MAF intends to assume more schools countrywide and acquaint them with mentor-mentee programmes, permitting learners to be educated on leadership, discipline, and resilience straight from military employees.

During the event, the MAF also launched the school’s Green Room Studio, hosted a special podcast session, and presented a Robotics Set to the principal — a symbolic gesture to encourage STEM education and innovation.

This initiative goes beyond financial aid, according to Gen Mohd Nizam. It’s about shaping character, inspiring leadership, and ensuring that the spirit of service to the nation endures across generations.