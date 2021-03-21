Sofia Richie’s ultimatum to Scott Disick: Choose either her or Kourtney Kardashian

- Advertisement -

A source close to Sofia Richie told E! News that Scott Disick’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians discussion of Sofia Richie’s alleged ‘ultimatum’ about Kourtney Kardashian was expected.

During the season 20 premiere of KUWTK the Flip It Like Disick star explained that Richie, whom he broke up with last May after two years of dating did not like how much time he was spending with the mother of his three children, Mason, 10, and Reign, 6, and Penelope, 8.

The model said she did not want to “share” Disick with the Poosh founder and he claimed she “literally said with an ultimatum, ‘You have to choose me or Kourtney.'” An insider revealed that Richie is now just trying to move on.

“Sofia and Scott had to navigate many issues together throughout their relationship,” says the source. “It was no secret they had their ups and downs when it came to Kourtney. Once Kourtney and Scott became closer and were spending more time together with the kids, Sofia had a huge issue with it. She thought she was losing him to Kourtney and was jealous at times.”

They add, “Sofia is not surprised that Scott shared their relationship issues with the Kardashian family and publicly on the show. She wished it stayed private but knew it would happen when they split. Sofia has moved on and put the drama behind her. At this point, there is no chance they will ever get back together.”

On KUWTK Disick spoke to Kourtney’s sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian about his breakup woes, telling the sisters, “I thought I would give it a try and make her more a priority, but then even when doing that, I feel like she just started wanting to push Kourtney out. I said, ‘The most important thing to me is my kids, and that’s my family.'”

He shared later with the cameras, “I’m never going to give up my relationship with Kourtney and the co-parenting we have. Nothing in a million years will be worth what we have.”

At the moment, Disick is going out with model Amelia Hamlin while Kourtney is dating blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. However, the Talentless designer raised eyebrows when he declared he would marry Kourtney whenever she wanted in a clip from KUWTK.

E! News reached out to Richie's reps for comment./TISG

