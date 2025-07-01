Social worker, lab officer, speech therapist, librarian: Singaporeans who love their jobs share what they do for a living

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user asked others on the platform who love their job what they do for a living — apparently in a bid to counter the usual negative talk about work, though that may be legitimate.

In a post on r/askSingapore on Sunday (Jun 29), u/piopiolink wrote, “I love hearing people talk about why they enjoy doing what they do… makes me feel like being cynical or jaded is not the only way to be.”

In 2022, when the National University of Singapore’s (NUS) Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) conducted a survey on which careers are the most meaningful or fulfilling, it found more professionals, managers, executives, and technicians (PMET) tended to find purpose and meaning in their work than clerical or service workers and cleaners and labourers, Channel NewsAsia reported at the time.

Most of those who commented on u/piopiolink’s post, however, did not necessarily fall into the PMET category.

The most upvoted comment came from a laboratory officer, who wrote, “Essentially, one of my duties includes preparing baby-sized blood bag for a newborn!! I enjoy doing it knowing it’s gonna save a baby!!!!”

Another came from a funeral director, who wrote that “the thank yous and appreciation from families are always a feeling I hold close to my heart.”

A social worker who admitted that their job comes with “ups and downs” wrote, however, that they are “still loving it,” complete with a heart emoji.

In response, another social worker who works in the mosque sector added, “I love what I’m doing too.”

One chimed in to say they are a speech language therapist and that they “absolutely love” what they do.

A third agreed, writing, “Social worker, I love my clients, and there’s really no other job I’d rather do. The only thing I’d change about my job would be that we had more manpower to serve our clients; the need is much greater than what we have.”

A Reddit user who also helps others weighed in to say, “I help persons with disabilities to find jobs/internships, and I also conduct training workshops for companies that are keen to hire inclusively. I am a PWD (person with disability) myself, so I feel it’s my calling to help build and contribute to a more inclusive Singapore :).”

Another commenter who loves their job is a librarian, who wrote, “I wake up each day and can’t wait to get to work and be with my books muahaha.”

Unlike in other parts of the world, some Singapore teachers say they love what they do.

“Taking pride to mould the next generation of SG!” wrote one, while another agreed and added, “Hi-five! Honestly, one of the very best things is to really see and hear kids’ perspectives on things. So refreshing! Love seeing the ‘eureka!’ moment light up their face when they understand a concept.”

Another teacher, albeit one who works at a tuition centre, wrote, “All the fun of teaching without too much admin work. Watching students actually improve and learn things that their schoolteachers neglect is very rewarding.”

There was at least one commenter who works in a corporate setting who said they enjoy what they do.

“Business Analytics and Intelligence for a bank. More on the discovering insights side. It’s like solving puzzles and finding answers that no one else can. I’m on the spectrum, so it fits me perfectly. I gladly work late and on weekends, cos it rejuvenates me.” /TISG

