Singapore News

Social media and out-of-home advertising set for strong growth in Singapore, Dentsu reports

ByGemma Iso

February 26, 2025
social media content

SINGAPORE: In a promising outlook for Singapore’s advertising landscape, social ad spending is projected to surge by double digits, reaching a robust 10.3% growth by 2025, according to a new report from Dentsu featured in an article from Singapore Business Review.

The rise in social media spending is being propelled by the growing influence of social platforms as primary information sources and their increasing dominance as the go-to retail channel for Singaporean consumers. As people turn to these platforms not only for news but also for shopping, businesses are focusing more of their marketing budgets on reaching consumers where they spend most of their time.

But it’s not just social media that’s on the up. Dentsu also forecasts significant expansion in Singapore’s Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising market, projecting a 10% increase to reach US$164 million (S$219 million) by 2025. This growth is driven by the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and more dynamic content strategies, which are reshaping the way advertisers connect with consumers in public spaces.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is expected to play a pivotal role in this transformation, with the potential to revolutionize advertising through personalized and highly targeted campaigns. As brands seek more precise ways to engage their audiences, AI’s ability to deliver customized messages based on real-time data will be key in driving future ad spending growth across both social media and OOH sectors.

With these trends in motion, Singapore’s advertising market looks set to embrace a more integrated, tech-driven future, bringing exciting opportunities for both advertisers and consumers.

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

Singapore News

Global influencer: Singapore ranks 1st in Southeast Asia on Soft Power Index 2025; 21st worldwide

February 26, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Singapore News

Singapore’s rising concerns over vapes used for consuming illegal drugs

February 26, 2025 JARA CARBALLO
Singapore News

Police: Total amount lost to scams in 2024 was at least $1.1 billion

February 26, 2025 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Singapore News

Social media and out-of-home advertising set for strong growth in Singapore, Dentsu reports

February 26, 2025 Gemma Iso
Technology

Singapore’s Digital Government Index score rises by 1%

February 26, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk
Malaysia

‘Gold value never depreciates’ — More Malaysians turn to gold amid turbulent financial times, with investors as young as 18

February 26, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Malaysia

56 potential investments worth RM20B from the US and Europe despite Malaysia joining BRICS

February 26, 2025 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.