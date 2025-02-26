SINGAPORE: In a promising outlook for Singapore’s advertising landscape, social ad spending is projected to surge by double digits, reaching a robust 10.3% growth by 2025, according to a new report from Dentsu featured in an article from Singapore Business Review.

The rise in social media spending is being propelled by the growing influence of social platforms as primary information sources and their increasing dominance as the go-to retail channel for Singaporean consumers. As people turn to these platforms not only for news but also for shopping, businesses are focusing more of their marketing budgets on reaching consumers where they spend most of their time.

But it’s not just social media that’s on the up. Dentsu also forecasts significant expansion in Singapore’s Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising market, projecting a 10% increase to reach US$164 million (S$219 million) by 2025. This growth is driven by the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and more dynamic content strategies, which are reshaping the way advertisers connect with consumers in public spaces.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is expected to play a pivotal role in this transformation, with the potential to revolutionize advertising through personalized and highly targeted campaigns. As brands seek more precise ways to engage their audiences, AI’s ability to deliver customized messages based on real-time data will be key in driving future ad spending growth across both social media and OOH sectors.

With these trends in motion, Singapore’s advertising market looks set to embrace a more integrated, tech-driven future, bringing exciting opportunities for both advertisers and consumers.