‘So why so many Sinkies complaining about too much work and no rest?’ — S’poreans ask after ‘SG got ranked top in Asia for work-life balance’

For Singapore, the good news is:

Healthcare: Public insurance and statutory sick pay between 80 and 100% of salary.

Safety: A solid 1.34 on the Global Peace Index (lower is better).

The not-so-great news is:

Working hours: 42.6 hours a week — more than New Zealand (33), Japan (36.6), and South Korea (37.9).

Leave days: Just 18 statutory annual leave days, compared to the UAE's 44, Ireland's 32, and South Korea's 30.

Happiness: 6.57/10, which isn't exactly champagne-popping territory.

And Singaporeans online aren’t exactly uncorking the bubbly either.

On Redditor deadpanned: “More hours worked and fewer leaves = greater work-life balance. Wow 🤯” Another declared: “Non-existential work life balance.”

One particularly cynical commenter warned:

“Please don’t put such studies out. Employers are now going to think Singaporeans are lazy, so they need to hire more foreigners who are willing to work late for lower pay.”

Others questioned the reality check — or lack of it. “Utter nonsense! Singapore should be the worst,” wrote one, while another said: “I laughed so hard I choked in the office at 7 pm.”

Some tried to rationalise the ranking: “Among Asia countries, SG could be slightly better… after all, we are comparing against some of the craziest countries like China, Japan, and Korea. But SG FIRST? That’s unbelievable!”

Still, the most piercing comment cut straight to the chase: “So why so many Sinkies complaining about too much work and no rest?”

Whether the ranking is a morale booster or just corporate fluff depends on who you ask. But if you’re reading this in the office after hours, then maybe you’ve already answered your own question.

