So Ji Sub sends coffee truck to Song Joong Ki and Ok Taecyeon on set of Vincenzo

- Advertisement -

Seoul — After a week-long break due to production issues, Vincenzo is heading towards its climax. Korean actor So Ji Sub gave his encouragement and support to the male leads of the popular series, Song Joong Ki and Ok Taecyeon, as well as the crew with a nice gesture. He sent a coffee truck with snacks to the set of Vincenzo for the actors and the crew, reported Pinkvilla.

Sending a coffee truck is common in Korean showbiz. Usually, actors send each other coffee trucks as a token of support. Since co-starring in The Battleship Island, a historical and action film released in 2017, So Ji Sub and Song Joong Ki have been close friends.

Ok Taecyeon from 2PM left JYPE in July 2018 and joined 51k entertainment agency, so he became colleagues with the Oh My Venus star. Photos showing So’s display of affection were uploaded via short clips by the K-pop idol on his Instagram account. Billboards of the male protagonists and posters with motivational messages were there. “I support actors Taecyeon and Song Joong Ki , along with all of Vincenzo’s staff members. Sincerely, So Ji Sub,” read one of the banners. Fans can’t stop gushing over this trio’s amazing friendship.

- Advertisement -

Born on November 4, 1977, So Ji Sub is a South Korean actor. After making his entertainment debut as a jeans model, he became known for his leading roles in the television series What Happened in Bali (2004), I’m Sorry, I Love You (2004), Cain and Abel (2009), Phantom (2012), Master’s Sun (2013) and Oh My Venus (2015–16) as well as the film Rough Cut (2008). So has also released several hip-hop EPs.

He was born in Yongsan District, Seoul, and grew up in Incheon. Self-described as introverted and insecure in his childhood and teenage years, So trained to become a professional swimmer for 11 years and bagged the bronze medal at the Korean National Games. His parents divorced when he was young. He has one older sister who lives in Australia./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg