Snooker likely to become an Olympic sport in 2032, thanks to Zhao Xintong historic win

INTERNATIONAL: As Jason Ferguson, chairman of the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association, stated, snooker may be included in the Olympic Games within the next seven years.

Jason Ferguson shared that Zhao Xintong’s historic victory at the World Championship at the Crucible Theatre opened doors for the sport, particularly in terms of global appeal and potential for Olympic inclusion. He also emphasised that snooker’s growth, especially in Asia, strengthens the possibility of it being added to future Games, hopefully at the 2032 Brisbane Games.

With this, Ferguson said, “Realistically, Australia is a target… We’re talking to all the multi-sport bodies.”

He added: “There’s a lot of politics involved, but the size of snooker and how important China is to the IOC [International Olympic Committee], someone has to look at this and say this is now snooker’s time.”

Snooker failed bids for the 2020 and 2024 Olympics

The sport has never been included in the Olympic Games, and it failed both bids for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

However, snooker was featured in the first-ever Paralympic Games in Rome in 1960. Unfortunately, the sport was dropped from the Paralympics after the 1988 Seoul Games.

Ferguson believes that if snooker is to be an Olympic sport, its governing bodies must truly show greater commitment and dedication to its inclusion on the global stage.

“We need to see snooker in this country treated like a major Olympic sport; that’s the difference… We have Sport England recognition, but we do need to get the sport treated the same as others,” Ferguson continued.

He further said: “Maybe it’s the introduction into events like the Commonwealth Games, the Olympics, maybe even the Paralympics, that matters.”

A historical win for China

Zhao Xintong made history at the Crucible Theatre by becoming the first Chinese player to win the World Snooker Championship. The 28-year-old player impressively defeated Welsh veteran and three-time world champion Mark Williams with an 18-12 victory in the final round.

Zhao displayed his skills and capabilities throughout the match against his seasoned opponent. With his grit, his game highlighted the dominance of the new, younger generation on an international scale.

This win has been a significant moment not just for himself, but for the sport of snooker itself. Snooker in China has seen rapid growth over the past two decades, and it is expected to be better known after Zhao’s win.