Thursday, May 8, 2025
29.5 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Photo: Freepik
Sports
2 min.Read

Snooker likely to become an Olympic sport in 2032, thanks to Zhao Xintong historic win

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan
- Advertisement -

INTERNATIONAL: As Jason Ferguson, chairman of the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association, stated, snooker may be included in the Olympic Games within the next seven years.

Jason Ferguson shared that Zhao Xintong’s historic victory at the World Championship at the Crucible Theatre opened doors for the sport, particularly in terms of global appeal and potential for Olympic inclusion. He also emphasised that snooker’s growth, especially in Asia, strengthens the possibility of it being added to future Games, hopefully at the 2032 Brisbane Games. 

With this, Ferguson said, “Realistically, Australia is a target… We’re talking to all the multi-sport bodies.” 

He added: “There’s a lot of politics involved, but the size of snooker and how important China is to the IOC [International Olympic Committee], someone has to look at this and say this is now snooker’s time.” 

- Advertisement -

Snooker failed bids for the 2020 and 2024 Olympics

The sport has never been included in the Olympic Games, and it failed both bids for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2024 Paris Olympics. 

However, snooker was featured in the first-ever Paralympic Games in Rome in 1960. Unfortunately, the sport was dropped from the Paralympics after the 1988 Seoul Games.

Ferguson believes that if snooker is to be an Olympic sport, its governing bodies must truly show greater commitment and dedication to its inclusion on the global stage.

“We need to see snooker in this country treated like a major Olympic sport; that’s the difference… We have Sport England recognition, but we do need to get the sport treated the same as others,” Ferguson continued. 

- Advertisement -

He further said: “Maybe it’s the introduction into events like the Commonwealth Games, the Olympics, maybe even the Paralympics, that matters.”

A historical win for China

Zhao Xintong made history at the Crucible Theatre by becoming the first Chinese player to win the World Snooker Championship. The 28-year-old player impressively defeated Welsh veteran and three-time world champion Mark Williams with an 18-12 victory in the final round. 

Zhao displayed his skills and capabilities throughout the match against his seasoned opponent. With his grit, his game highlighted the dominance of the new, younger generation on an international scale. 

This win has been a significant moment not just for himself, but for the sport of snooker itself. Snooker in China has seen rapid growth over the past two decades, and it is expected to be better known after Zhao’s win.

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Sports

Petra Kvitova scores first win after maternity comeback at the Italian Open

0
ITALY: Former Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova is finally back...
Sports

Iga Swiatek stands by coach and psychologist despite recent winning struggles

0
INTERNATIONAL: World No. 2 Iga Swiatek stood up for...

Topics

Sports

Petra Kvitova scores first win after maternity comeback at the Italian Open

0
ITALY: Former Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova is finally back...
Sports

Iga Swiatek stands by coach and psychologist despite recent winning struggles

0
INTERNATIONAL: World No. 2 Iga Swiatek stood up for...
Singapore News

Not everyone agrees with Tan Kin Lian’s suggestion that Singaporeans face higher living costs than Malaysians

0
SINGAPORE: Former presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian apparently wanted...
Property

141 HDB resale flats sold for at least $1 million in April

0
SINGAPORE: Last month saw the highest number of Housing...
Property

5-room Sengkang HDB flat sells for $1.058 million

0
SINGAPORE: A five-room HDB unit joined the million-dollar flat...
Entertainment

Netflix launches AI search, new TV app layout following Singapore price increase

0
Netflix announced new features for its television (TV) app...
Sports

Primoz Roglic aims to become the oldest Giro d’Italia champion

0
ITALY: Slovenian rider Primoz Roglic aims to become the...
Property

Newton condo resells for S$12M in April, resulting in S$6.5M profit

0
SINGAPORE: The resale market for condominiums, just like the...

Related Articles

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Not everyone agrees with Tan Kin Lian’s suggestion that Singaporeans face higher living costs than Malaysians

0
SINGAPORE: Former presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian apparently wanted...

Bill Gates spotted trying out durian during Singapore visit

0
SINGAPORE: While very popular in many parts of Southeast...

Hot dog bun goes up from $1.70 to $2, the seller even asks for the bun’s plastic bag back

0
SINGAPORE: A Facebook user wrote that he was amused...

Elderly man with dementia missing since May 1, caregivers seek help

0
SINGAPORE: After an elderly man went missing last week,...

Business

141 HDB resale flats sold for at least $1 million in April

0
SINGAPORE: Last month saw the highest number of Housing...

5-room Sengkang HDB flat sells for $1.058 million

0
SINGAPORE: A five-room HDB unit joined the million-dollar flat...

Newton condo resells for S$12M in April, resulting in S$6.5M profit

0
SINGAPORE: The resale market for condominiums, just like the...

Feeling invisible at work? Take back the spotlight with these power moves

0
In a Reddit post, a software engineer ranted because...

Singapore Politics

Ng Chee Meng asks PM Wong to exclude him from government role in new leadership lineup

0
SINGAPORE: Jalan Kayu MP and National Trades Union Congress...

Australian think tank piece says GE2025 results mean Singaporeans have become ‘incredibly savvy voters’

0
SINGAPORE: The Lowy Institute, a think tank based in...

PM Wong confirms Pritam Singh to remain as leader of the opposition

0
SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on May 5, Prime...

Long weekend or rising apathy? Some wonder at low voter turnout for GE2025

0
SINGAPORE: On Sunday (May 4), the Elections Department (ELD)...

© The Independent Singapore