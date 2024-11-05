SINGAPORE: A recent survey by the Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF) indicates that a four-day work week is unlikely to be widely adopted by Singaporean employers.

According to the poll, 95% of the 330 employers surveyed said they would not consider implementing such a schedule within their organizations.

The survey, conducted between Sept 30 and Oct 7, 2024, aimed to assess employer attitudes toward the concept, which has garnered international attention as an approach to improving work-life balance.

The SNEF defines a four-day work week as one where employees work up to 36 hours over four days—compared to the traditional five-day, 44-hour week—while maintaining full compensation.

However, nearly 80% of respondents expressed no interest in adopting this model, citing concerns that their business operations would not permit a shortened schedule, particularly in sectors requiring round-the-clock service.

Only a small portion, 5%, expressed intent to introduce a four-day work week, while 16% were somewhat open to the idea.

Employers reluctant to implement a four-day work week pointed to three main challenges:

First, the nature of their business operations, particularly those requiring continuous service; second, concerns over productivity levels, which they felt would not compensate for the reduced work hours; and third, an anticipated rise in costs to cover additional manpower needed to maintain service levels.

Conversely, for the few employers who supported the four-day work week, the primary motivations were to strengthen their organization’s appeal to talent, enhance employee well-being, and improve job satisfaction.

These proponents believe a shorter work week could offer a competitive advantage in attracting and retaining talent while contributing positively to employee morale.

The survey results reveal Singaporean employers’ challenges in shifting towards a four-day work week, even as global interest grows. SNEF’s findings highlight that while there is some openness to the idea, operational and productivity concerns remain significant obstacles for the majority of employers across various sectors and organizational sizes in Singapore.