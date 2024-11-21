SINGAPORE: Residents in Toa Payoh were treated to an extraordinary sight on Monday morning (18 Nov) when a pair of Oriental Pied Hornbills was spotted perched on a kitchen window frame. The rare encounter, captured by Toa Payoh resident Alex Goh, has since gained significant traction on social media.

The homeowner, who shared his experience with 8World, recounted hearing unusual sounds from his kitchen around 7am. Initially mistaking the noise for children playing, he followed it to discover the striking birds. “They had a very unique sound,” he explained.

The video Mr Goh shared on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group showed the hornbills displaying affectionate behavior, with the male hornbill perched atop the female. The scene quickly captured the attention of netizens, racking up hundreds of likes and sparking conversations about the presence of these fascinating birds in an urban environment.

The Oriental Pied Hornbill (Anthracoceros albirostris) is one of the few hornbill species found in Singapore. They are distinguished by their striking black-and-white plumage and distinctive casque—a hollow structure on top of their beak.

Though native to tropical rainforests, Oriental Pied Hornbills are increasingly spotted in urban settings across Singapore, thanks to ongoing conservation efforts. They are known for their loud, unique calls, which often sound like laughter or chatter, making them easy to identify.

These hornbills typically mate for life and are known for their close pair bonds, as highlighted by their behavior in the Toa Payoh sighting. The male often takes a leading role during nesting, providing food for the female while she incubates their eggs in a sealed tree cavity.

While sightings like these remind Singaporeans of the beauty and diversity of the natural world, they also highlight the importance of continued conservation efforts to protect these magnificent birds and their habitats.