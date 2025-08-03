SMRT issues notice of offence to teen suspected of vaping KPods on board MRT train

SISINGAPORE: SMRT has confirmed that it has issued a notice of offence to a 17-year-old passenger after he was spotted behaving erratically, in an incident believed to be linked to the use of Kpods.

A video going viral online shows the teenager, wearing white, sitting before getting up to alight at the next stop. The youth stood up using a handrail, visibly twitching and moving in a stiff, unnatural manner.

As he approached the carriage door, he suddenly collapsed backward, hitting the floor with a thud. Passengers can be heard shouting in concern, with some attempting to assist him. The teenager appeared unresponsive to their attempts to help and sat dazed and twitching on the floor, before leaving the train.

SMRT staff at the station, having been alerted to the incident, identified the teen and handed him over to the authorities. SMRT has since issued a notice of offence to the youth for breaching subway regulations.

In a statement, SMRT said it takes such cases seriously and urged the public to report any suspicious behaviour immediately.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) later confirmed that e-cigarettes and cartridges were found in the teenager’s possession. He is currently assisting in ongoing investigations.

Netizens reacting to the viral video online speculate that the boy may have been vaping “Kpods” or the etomidate substance, which is reportedly linked to hallucinations, disorientation, and involuntary body movements.

Authorities reiterated that possession, use, or sale of e-cigarettes is illegal in Singapore, and warned that violators face serious penalties.

HSA has stepped up its enforcement activities against vaping. The public is encouraged to report suspected e-cigarette offences via an extended hotline—6684 2036 or 6684 2037—which now operates daily from 9am to 9pm, including on public holidays. Reports can also be submitted online.

Investigations are ongoing.