SMRT champions inclusivity with Shaping Hearts art movement across MRT stations

SINGAPORE: Commuters rushing through Bayfront station this year may have noticed something different. Amid the usual hum of footsteps and train announcements, splashes of colour, live performances, and even roving art demonstrations turned the MRT station into something more than just a transit point.

It was all part of Shaping Hearts, the annual initiative by the North East Community Development Council (CDC) celebrating the works of artists with disabilities — and this year, SMRT brought the movement right into the daily journeys of thousands of Singaporeans.

In July, the collaboration was marked in a symbolic way: SMRT Trains President Mr Lam Sheau Kai received a reimagined SMRT logo artwork by Linda from Healogy Art, presented by the Mayor of North East District and Minister of State for Transport, Mr Baey Yam Keng. It was a small moment, but it was one that signified a bigger message: inclusivity has a place even in the busiest places.

Art where you least expect it

For many commuters, the exhibition was a welcome surprise because instead of just glancing at their phones while waiting for a train, they were greeted by paintings, performances, and even live art sessions unfolding before their eyes. Bayfront hosted one of the largest inclusive art exhibitions ever held in a transit setting, while Tanjong Pagar and Esplanade stations also buzzed with roving demonstrations.

SMRT even filled its walls with stickers and ads featuring artists with disabilities, turning blank corridors into stories of creativity and resilience. For a moment, the rush of the morning commute slowed down, replaced by the warmth of art and the reminder that there’s more to daily travel than just getting from A to B.

Why this matters

It may seem like a small thing, but placing Shaping Hearts in MRT stations carries weight. Not everyone has the time to visit an art gallery, but almost everyone passes through the MRT. By making sure that inclusivity is put into the centre stage in these mundane spaces, SMRT made the talents of artists with disabilities celebrated in full view of the public.

For the artists, it’s about recognition and dignity. For commuters, it’s a gentle reminder that inclusivity is not just a policy buzzword, but it’s something that can brighten a crowded platform or spark a conversation on the way home.

Still time to catch it

If you missed the artworks and performances on your commute, the Shaping Hearts Main Exhibition is still running at Our Tampines Hub until Sept 28. You can also explore the works online at shapinghearts.cdc.gov.sg.

For now, though, SMRT’s efforts show that public transport isn’t only about moving people quickly. Sometimes, it’s also about giving them moments of connection and little reminders, in the middle of the morning rush, that inclusivity is what makes a city truly move forward.

