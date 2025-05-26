SMRT business arm Stellar Lifestyle calls on start-ups for smarter retail and advertising concepts in train stations

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: Stellar Lifestyle, the business arm of SMRT, has launched the third edition of its retail and ad-tech accelerator programme, Stellarate 3.0, in collaboration with Japan Rail East (JRE) Ventures, the investment arm of Japan’s largest passenger railway operator JR East. The programme calls on start-ups with tech-enabled ideas to reimagine advertising, retail, and food and beverage (F&B) concepts in train stations, the company announced on Monday (May 26).

Companies and start-ups worldwide with a gross turnover of at least S$120,000 in 2024 and a paid-up capital of S$50,000 can apply at https://stellarlifestyle.com.sg/stellarate from May 26 to June 30, 2025. A S$109 submission fee applies, but the winners will be fully refunded.

This year, Stellarate 3.0 is looking for smart, practical solutions that:

Provide insights from Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising to show what drives sales.

Use real-time local data to boost sales for merchants and advertisers within the train network.

Help F&B and retail outlets improve productivity and operate with fewer staff through the use of technology.

Make it easier for commuters to find and engage with brands and merchants within the transit network.

Up to four winning start-ups will receive grants from a total pool of over S$130,000 and opportunities to pilot their ideas within SMRT’s transit retail merchant ecosystem and in the Japanese transit retail market.

To support the winning start-ups’ growth plans and productivity, UOB will waive their annual and facility fees for financing support for the first two years, provide access to profiling opportunities and new connections, and offer complimentary advice on optimising business operations through digital transformation. Winners will also receive up to S$10,000 in exclusive credits to use under UOB’s BizSmart programme, which offers tailored digital solutions to boost efficiency and growth.

In addition, Stellarate has formed a strategic partnership with Singapore Management University’s Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (SMU IIE). Start-ups chosen by Stellarate gain access to a dedicated incubation space and mentorship from industry pioneers, faculty advisors, and global venture capitalists through SMU IIE’s flagship Business Innovations Generator (BIG) programme. To date, BIG has supported over 560 start-ups that have raised more than S$740 million collectively.

Stellar Lifestyle President Tony Heng said, “Stellarate 3.0 reflects our unwavering commitment to shaping the future of transit retail and supporting SMEs (small and medium enterprises) through open innovation. By co-creating with start-ups, tech enablers, and forward-thinking brands, we are not only enhancing commuter experiences but also unlocking new value across the retail and media ecosystems. These collaborations bring to life real-world solutions with scalable potential—both in Singapore and regionally. Through Stellarate 3.0, we empower SMEs to grow and innovate, unlocking new opportunities, fuelling economic vibrancy, and reshaping the business landscape.”

Since its launch two years ago, Stellarate has received strong interest from innovators, with over 150 start-up ideas submitted, including robotic retail concepts and data-driven video technologies.

One of last year’s winners, UNISTOP, has doubled its room-sized vending machines in Singapore from five to 10. Each machine uses a robotic arm to pick purchased items from shelves. The start-up is also planning to expand overseas to countries like Australia, Japan, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. /TISG

