Thursday, September 11, 2025
27 C
Singapore
Photo: Facebook / SMRT
Singapore News
Less than 1 min.Read

SMRT announces temporary bus diversions due to road works at city centre

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE: SMRT has announced that Bus Service 502 will skip several stops in the city centre due to road works

The temporary diversion will take effect tonight, Sep 11, 2025, from 11:59 p.m. until the last bus tomorrow, Sep 12, 2025. The following stops will be skipped due to the diversion:

  • Bayfront Avenue: Bayfront Stn Exit B/MBS (03509), Bayfront Stn Exit A (03519)
  • Central Boulevard: Marina Bay Stn (03539), Downtown Stn Exit E (03529)
  • Temasek Avenue: Aft Promenade Stn Exit C (02161), Opp The Ritz-Carlton (02171)
  • Temasek Boulevard: Suntec Convention Ctr (02151)

SMRT stated that regular services will resume once road works are completed.

Commuters are also advised to plan their journeys in advance, especially if heading to or from the Marina Bay and Suntec areas during the affected period.

For more information, passengers may check for updates on SMRT’s official website and Facebook page.

Photo: Facebook / SMRT

