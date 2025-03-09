Singapore News

SMEs get a boost – New EnterpriseSG office to tackle complex regulations head-on

ByGemma Iso

March 9, 2025

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Trade and Industry is set to launch a new initiative to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in managing complex and evolving regulations. Starting March 26, the Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Pro-Enterprise Office (SME PEO), operating under Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG), will begin its operations.

According to a recent Singapore Business Review report, the SME PEO is designed to be a centralised platform where SMEs can direct their concerns or feedback on regulatory challenges to multiple public agencies. This new service aims to streamline communication and ensure that businesses’ voices are heard in the decision-making process, making it easier for them to navigate any regulatory obstacles they may face.

In addition to coordinating feedback, the SME PEO will establish and enforce Whole-of-Government case management service standards to address regulatory issues effectively. By analysing the feedback received, the office will monitor the outcomes of resolutions and identify any recurring systemic issues that must be addressed across the board.

See also  Singapore launches Digital Enterprise Blueprint to benefit at least 50,000 SMEs

This initiative represents a significant step toward ensuring that Singapore’s regulatory environment remains business-friendly while addressing the concerns of the nation’s vital SME sector.

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

Singapore News

Singapore shakes up foreign worker policies; work permit employment period cap scrapped, opportunities widened

March 9, 2025 Gemma Iso
Singapore News

Superwomen in Singapore: Moms outshine their mothers, balancing family and finances like never before

March 9, 2025 Gemma Iso
Singapore News

New SkillsFuture scheme provides financial aid and career support for unemployed job seekers

March 9, 2025 Gemma Iso

You missed

Opinion Sense And Nonsense

Six million educated people with no bookshop to go to?

March 9, 2025 Tan Bah Bah
In the Hood

96% of Singaporeans disagree with PM Wong: Working longer isn’t a choice, says poll

March 9, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Singapore News

Singapore shakes up foreign worker policies; work permit employment period cap scrapped, opportunities widened

March 9, 2025 Gemma Iso
Asia

Hong Kong women urged to invest sooner, not just save, with retirement costs expected to reach nearly 70% of their income

March 9, 2025 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.