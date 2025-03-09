SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Trade and Industry is set to launch a new initiative to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in managing complex and evolving regulations. Starting March 26, the Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Pro-Enterprise Office (SME PEO), operating under Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG), will begin its operations.

According to a recent Singapore Business Review report, the SME PEO is designed to be a centralised platform where SMEs can direct their concerns or feedback on regulatory challenges to multiple public agencies. This new service aims to streamline communication and ensure that businesses’ voices are heard in the decision-making process, making it easier for them to navigate any regulatory obstacles they may face.

In addition to coordinating feedback, the SME PEO will establish and enforce Whole-of-Government case management service standards to address regulatory issues effectively. By analysing the feedback received, the office will monitor the outcomes of resolutions and identify any recurring systemic issues that must be addressed across the board.

This initiative represents a significant step toward ensuring that Singapore’s regulatory environment remains business-friendly while addressing the concerns of the nation’s vital SME sector.