Sleeplessness in Singapore—why is it a problem?

Singapore: A recent post on the r/askSingapore community struck a familiar chord among many netizens. The user shared how it was difficult to sleep early and noticed that late at night, many other household lights in neighbouring flats remained switched on. They asked if others were experiencing the same and whether corporate stress, particularly anxiety before early morning meetings, was contributing to this growing struggle with rest.

One commenter chimed in: “I think every country that has tech or light will have this issue.” It’s a fair point. Artificial light and digital distractions are global.

The struggle that’s become a “new normal”

In 2023, the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy officially classified sleep deprivation in Singapore as a public health crisis — studies revealed that Singapore ranked as the third most sleep-deprived city in a survey of 43 cities worldwide. Startlingly, only one in four Singaporeans reported getting more than seven hours of sleep per night, and just 17% can sleep through the night uninterrupted.

The effects of sleep deprivation go far beyond grogginess. It has been linked to serious health problems, including heart disease, hypertension, stroke, obesity, and mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression. For a country known for its efficiency and excellence, running on empty is now quietly taking a toll on the very people who keep its systems going.

The reasons behind this trend are complex, layered, and increasingly cultural. One key issue is what psychologists refer to as “revenge bedtime procrastination” — the conscious decision to stay up late in order to reclaim personal time after a long day of work. Given that Singaporeans work some of the longest hours in the developed world, it’s no surprise that many feel the only control they have over their lives is in those quiet hours past midnight. But what starts as a form of freedom often ends up as a trap.

For many Singaporeans, the body remains on alert long after the laptop is shut. Corporate stress doesn’t end at the work desk — it lingers into the night, disrupting rest. Many office workers report poor sleep, especially before early meetings, due to the anticipatory anxiety of having to be “on” and “KPI-oriented” from the moment the day begins.

For students and youth, the sleep situation is equally dire. Long school days, start times as early as 7.15 a.m., and academic pressure are made worse for many by constant digital-soothing and gaming habits. Teenagers are particularly vulnerable. Not getting enough sleep puts them at risk of weight gain, mental health issues, substance abuse, and poor academic performance. A Duke-NUS study even showed that early morning classes were linked to lower grades and reduced attendance among undergraduates.

What can you do?

One commonly overlooked contributor to poor sleep is lighting. Most homes use cool white light, which mimics daylight and keeps the brain in a state of alertness. What many people don’t realise is that this lighting, while useful for work or productivity, actively works against the body’s natural sleep rhythm when used at night. ‘

Switching to warm lighting in the evening — or setting up lights to gradually dim — can help the body wind down, signalling that it’s time to sleep. Even the screens on our devices, while dimming automatically at night, continue to emit artificial light that delays hormonal melatonin production, which is essential for sleep.

Sleep may feel like a personal matter, but it has become a societal one. Across all age groups — from students to PMETs to retirees — Singaporeans are quietly suffering from the same issue, each in their own way.

If we are to truly value well-being as much as we value efficiency, sleep can no longer be treated as optional or negotiable. Healthier lighting, more humane work hours, rethinking school schedules, and stronger boundaries between work and rest are becoming common conversations.

Singapore’s sleeplessness is no longer a badge of honour, nor just an individual habit. It’s a collective warning sign, and if we don’t take it seriously, we may find ourselves burning out.