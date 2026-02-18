Skip the bak kwa, secure the gates, keep the noise down: SPCA on keeping pets safe and healthy during CNY holidays

SINGAPORE: As homes fill with guests and snacks, the Singapore Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) sends a reminder that companion animals need protection, too. Festive visits, open snack jars, and loud firecrackers may feel normal during the Chinese New Year (CNY) holidays. But for pets, they can mean stress, illness or a sudden dash out the door.

In a Facebook post on Feb 16, SPCA shared practical steps to help keep pets safe and healthy during CNY celebrations. The animal welfare group warned that common festive treats can harm dogs. Bak kwa, the sweet, smoky barbecued meat slice, for example, is high in sugar, salt, oil, and saturated fat, among other unhealthy ingredients, which can even negatively impact human health, posing greater risks to animals.

Chocolates and grapes are also toxic, so with snacks often left on tables for our human guests, pets can grab them in seconds. As such, SPCA advised sealing food in containers and keeping them out of reach of furry family members.

Rubbish bins are another risk. Bones and bamboo skewers left over after meals can pose a choking hazard to animals. Securing bins avoids that danger.

Open doors during house visits also create an escape route for animals. Pets can easily slip out while guests move in and out. To reduce this impact on them, the SPCA suggested closing windows and curtains, and playing soft music or white noise.

Noise is also a hidden trigger. Fireworks, poppers, loud music, and even the sound of sudden laughter can frighten animals into unexpected reactions. The SPCA suggested closing windows and curtains and playing soft music or white noise to reduce the impact on them.

As not every pet enjoys strangers, with some feeling anxious around unfamiliar faces, the animal protection group recommended setting up a quiet room with familiar bedding, toys and treats, so they can have a safe retreat.

For animals that show signs of stress, enrichment tools such as snuffle mats, lickimats, and chew toys can help encourage natural calming behaviours. These actions can ease anxiety and keep pets occupied.

SPCA’s humane message comes at a time when many households treat pets as their own family members but are unaware of proper animal welfare practices. And since festive planning often focuses on food and guests, the animal care group’s reminder shifts attention to the welfare of companion animals during such celebratory periods.

In a video shared on the SPCA’s Facebook page, a dog named Ah Boy is seen tearing open a pet-safe red packet filled with treats under supervision, with the SPCA adding that enrichment can take many forms. The clip shows that festive fun can still be safe, as long as activities support natural behaviours and reduce stress on these animals.

Celebrations should not lead to avoidable vet visits. A few small precautions like these can make all the difference between a joyful holiday and a stressful one for our furry family members.