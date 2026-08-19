Six more bus interchanges to be upgraded from 2027 as LTA expands comfort and accessibility push

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) will enhance six bus interchanges starting in 2027, continuing its programme to make public transport more comfortable, family-friendly, and inclusive for all commuters.

According to the LTA, enhancement works will begin at Bishan, Bukit Batok, Bukit Merah, Eunos, Punggol, and Tampines bus interchanges, covering three main areas: comfort and energy efficiency improvements, inclusive facility upgrades, and better staff facilities.

On the comfort side, works include replacing and upgrading air-conditioning and ventilation systems as well as lighting across the interchanges. Inclusive facility enhancements will cover priority queue zones, additional seating, baby care and family washrooms, wheelchair accessible toilets, commuter care rooms, tactile guided paths, and Braille signs on handrails.

Frontline staff will also benefit from refurbished passenger service offices and staff lounges.

Works will be carried out in phases to minimise disruption to bus services, and LTA has asked for commuters’ patience and understanding during the improvement period.

Ongoing works at seven other interchanges

In addition to the six newly announced interchanges, upgrading works are already underway at Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Boon Lay, Clementi, Sengkang, Serangoon, and Toa Payoh bus interchanges.

LTA said these are progressing well and on track to be completed next year.

When complete, the two tranches of works will have touched 13 bus interchanges across Singapore. This equates to a significant expansion of the accessibility and comfort standards available to daily commuters, particularly for seniors, persons with disabilities, and families with young children.

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