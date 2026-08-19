// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, August 20, 2026
31.1 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Artist's impression of bus interchanges after upgrading works. (left) Bukit Batok Bus Interchange; (right) Tampines Bus Interchange (Photo: Land Transport Authority Official News Release (Annex))
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Six more bus interchanges to be upgraded from 2027 as LTA expands comfort and accessibility push

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) will enhance six bus interchanges starting in 2027, continuing its programme to make public transport more comfortable, family-friendly, and inclusive for all commuters.

According to the LTA, enhancement works will begin at Bishan, Bukit Batok, Bukit Merah, Eunos, Punggol, and Tampines bus interchanges, covering three main areas: comfort and energy efficiency improvements, inclusive facility upgrades, and better staff facilities.

On the comfort side, works include replacing and upgrading air-conditioning and ventilation systems as well as lighting across the interchanges. Inclusive facility enhancements will cover priority queue zones, additional seating, baby care and family washrooms, wheelchair accessible toilets, commuter care rooms, tactile guided paths, and Braille signs on handrails.

Frontline staff will also benefit from refurbished passenger service offices and staff lounges.

Works will be carried out in phases to minimise disruption to bus services, and LTA has asked for commuters’ patience and understanding during the improvement period.

Ongoing works at seven other interchanges

In addition to the six newly announced interchanges, upgrading works are already underway at Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Boon Lay, Clementi, Sengkang, Serangoon, and Toa Payoh bus interchanges.

LTA said these are progressing well and on track to be completed next year.

When complete, the two tranches of works will have touched 13 bus interchanges across Singapore. This equates to a significant expansion of the accessibility and comfort standards available to daily commuters, particularly for seniors, persons with disabilities, and families with young children.

Read also: Cross Island Line Phase 3 revealed: Four stations, two interchanges, and up to 50 minutes saved for western commuters

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Business

‘Adoption and transformation are not the same thing,’ ServiceNow officer says as only 1 in 10 Singapore firms have redesigned workflows despite rising AI...

AI budgets among Singapore firms have more than doubled from a year earlier, yet only a small share have redesigned their workflows around the technology.
In the Hood

Singaporean questions tipping culture after restaurant app pre-selects tip on S$111.51 bill

The woman said her S$111.51 bill already included a 10% service charge, but the payment screen had a tip pre-selected before asking if she wanted to add another S$3.49.

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityIn the Hood
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Also Visit

Social Media

© The Independent Singapore

// //
Enable Notifications OK No thanks