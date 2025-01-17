SINGAPORE: The Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) is set to introduce two new undergraduate degree programmes in engineering for the 2025 academic year. These programmes—Bachelor’s degrees in Electrical and Electronic Engineering and Infrastructure and Systems Engineering—will adopt a competency-based teaching method, prioritising the development of practical skills that align with current industry demands.

In a statement, SIT revealed that these will be the first engineering degrees offered by the institute using this new teaching approach. Unlike traditional academic teaching models, which often focus on theoretical knowledge, the competency-based method emphasizes the hands-on mastery of key skills. The curriculum is structured around units and learning modules specifically designed to help students acquire practical competencies that they can directly apply to solve real-world engineering challenges.

Beyond engineering, SIT is also introducing an innovative new programme in business and technology. The Integrated Honours Bachelor of Business and Information Technology, a cross-disciplinary course, combines hotel and tourism management with artificial intelligence.

This unique programme addresses the growing need for professionals who can drive the digital transformation of industries, such as the hotel sector. By equipping students with expertise in both business operations and advanced AI technology, the course aims to produce graduates who are capable of modernizing and optimizing business functions in an increasingly digital world.

The launch of these programmes reflects Singapore’s broader push towards the digitalization of key industries, including hospitality. By providing industry-relevant skills and fostering expertise in emerging technologies, SIT is positioning its graduates to be at the forefront of the digital revolution, ensuring that they are well-prepared to meet the evolving needs of the job market.