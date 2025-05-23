Singtel launches first share buyback programme of up to S$2B after fivefold rise in net profit

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: Singtel has launched its first share buyback programme of up to S$2 billion, shortly after posting a fivefold increase in net profit to S$4.02 billion for FY 2025, Singapore Business Review reported.

The group said the programme is part of its active capital management strategy to drive sustained growth and value for shareholders.

“Funding for the share buybacks will be underpinned by excess capital from the Group’s asset recycling proceeds,” the group stated in a press release on Thursday (May 22).

In May last year, the group set a mid-term asset recycling target of S$6 billion as part of its Singtel28 growth plan, which it is now raising to S$9 billion.

- Advertisement -

Singtel’s value realisation share buyback is its latest capital management initiative after it updated its dividend policy in May last year to include a value realisation dividend on top of its core dividend to return excess capital to shareholders.

Its share buyback programme will be administered per Singtel’s Share Purchase Mandate, allowing the group to buy back up to 5% of its total issued shares, excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings, with approval from shareholders at each annual general meeting.

Singtel Group CFO Arthur Lang said, “Building on the Group’s proven track record in asset recycling, and the opportunities we are seeing, we are increasing our medium-term capital recycling target to S$9 billion to further fund business growth and return excess capital to our shareholders.” /TISG

Read also: SIA staff to receive 7.45-month bonus for FY2025 after record net profit of S$2.78B