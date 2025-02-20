SINGAPORE: Singapore Post (SingPost) has revealed plans to restructure its workforce, which will involve the layoff of 45 employees. The company emphasized that the decision is unrelated to any previous incidents or reports, despite speculation surrounding the move.

According to CNA, the majority of the layoffs would affect the corporate support department, with a smaller number coming from the international business department.

A SingPost spokesperson told the press that the restructuring decision was not made lightly. “The company has made every effort to find alternative positions internally for the affected employees,” the spokesperson said, highlighting the company’s efforts to minimize the impact on its workforce.

The restructuring initiative is part of an effort to optimize the company’s operations by streamlining corporate functions and redistributing responsibilities across various business units. According to the spokesperson, the goal is to enhance operational capabilities, eliminate redundancies, and improve overall flexibility and efficiency. This reorganization is also aimed at addressing long-term macroeconomic challenges and increasing competitiveness within a tough market environment.

SingPost also reiterated that the decision was in no way connected to past incidents or internal reports that may have been a source of public concern.

In an effort to support those affected by the layoffs, SingPost has committed to offering re-employment assistance and counseling services. The company stressed that it remains focused on ensuring the stability and sustainability of its business, while handling the restructuring process with the utmost sensitivity and care.