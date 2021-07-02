Home News In the Hood SingPost returns mail to sender with no explanation why

Imagine being a postal company and not knowing the difference between the recipient and sender, wrote one commenter.

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore

Hana O

In the Hood
Singapore — A member of the public took to social media to complain about Singapore Post for allegedly failing to tell the difference between the address of a parcel’s sender and recipient.

“Imagine being a postal company and not knowing the difference between the recipient and sender,” wrote one Caterina Tan on Complaint Singapore’s Facebook page on Thursday (Jul 1).

Ms Tan shared that she did not expect the “horror stories” regarding similar incidents to happen to her.

According to the concerned individual, her friend tried sending items to her on multiple occasions.

Despite indicating the correct address and posting a stamp of the right amount, the parcel was sent back to the sender.

“I tried emailing SingPost, but they just give their copy paste template reply of ‘We will investigate and get back to you,’” wrote Ms Tan. She added not receiving a reply afterwards.

Ms Tan said that she sent out a parcel on Jun 29 but was returned on Jul 1.

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore

She confirmed having checked the address, noting it was correct.

Ms Tan highlighted that “in the case of a wrong address or wrong stamp amount, there will be a sticker to state what went wrong.”

She said that the returned parcel did not have any note of the mistake.

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore

“I’m just wondering if SingPost playing with me and doing this on purpose by sending the item back to me,” said Ms Tan.

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore

She called out the company, hoping it “learns the difference between who should receive the item and who is the sender.”

Ms Tan mentioned sending packages in the past containing the same details with no issues.

With over a hundred comments to date, members of the online community also wondered what the issue could be, beyond a possible issue with the stamp amount. Others shared similar experiences where their parcels got returned.

Facebook user Niki Leung advised bringing the same parcel to the post office to get clarification after going through the same situation.

“I used to receive the parcel that I mailed out, and I bring it back to post office, and they mail it to my customer again for me (no charge),” she said.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to SingPost for a statement. /TISG

Read related: Only cardboard and paperclips arrive for Shopee customer who ordered wallpaper

