Tuesday, October 14, 2025
31.1 C
Singapore
Singapore Skyline. Singapore`s business district.
Photo: Depositphotos/ake1150sb
Less than 1 min.Read

Singlife becomes first insurer in Singapore to adopt Salesforce’s Agentforce

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: Singlife has become the first insurer in Singapore to use Salesforce’s Agentforce, an artificial intelligence (AI) tool designed to help customer service teams work more efficiently.

According to Singapore Business Review, the AI agent, powered by Salesforce’s Data Cloud, pulls information directly from Singlife’s internal resources, such as product manuals, training materials, and FAQs, which allows service staff access to information instantly, instead of manually searching through multiple documents.

The insurer also plans to expand the use of Agentforce to its network of financial advisers, helping them provide quicker and more consistent information to clients.

Channel News Asia reported that on Monday (Oct 13), Salesforce launched Agentforce 360, which CEO Marc Benioff described as a platform that “connects humans, agents, and data” to help clients automate routine tasks across its cloud-based tools.

Agentforce 360 is already used by over 12,000 customers, including Reddit, OpenTable, and Adecco. /TISG

Read also: Google launches new AI platform ‘Gemini Enterprise’ for business clients

See also  Fresh grad lost job to FT and lamenting about his future in Singapore

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

