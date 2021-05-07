International Single mother opens nasi lemak stall to support 3-year-old son

She gets to work though yet to recover from leg operation

Photo: FB screengrab/Poonam Pillay

Malaysia
Johor Bahru – Though yet to recover from her leg operation, a single mother has recently opened a nasi lemak stall in Johor Bahru to support her three-year-old son.

One Poonam Pillay took to Facebook on May 3 to share the story of Glory Selvadurai, a woman who has lost her husband in a motorcycle accident in Singapore in August 2020.

However, Ms Poonam noted that Ms Selvadurai was a “strong woman” who prioritises her son. The mother would say, “I’m ok akka (sister), life have (sic) to go on, and I need to focus on my son now”, whenever the two ladies would catch over social media.

Ms Poonam also highlighted the recent leg injury of Ms Selvadurai. After an operation, her leg needs at least six months to recover.

“But she chooses to fight the pain and go on with opening her stall today,” said Ms Poonam.

She dropped by the newly opened stall to support her friend.

“I can see that she’s still in pain. You’re a fighter, gal!” said Ms Poonam.

She shared the nasi lemak stall’s location and hoped others would drop by to support the hardworking mother.

Photo: FB screengrab/Poonam Pillay

With over 1,800 shares to date, members of the online community wished Ms Selvadurai more blessings.

The single mother also put in a comment to thank everyone for the support./TISG

