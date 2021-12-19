Entertainment Celebrity Singer Sir Rod Stewart and son plead guilty to simple battery over...

Singer Sir Rod Stewart and son plead guilty to simple battery over hotel ‘punch’

Photo: YT screengrab/https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w46bWxS9IjY

“No one was injured in the incident, and a jury did not find Sir Rod Stewart guilty of the accusation. Instead, Sir Rod Stewart decided to enter a plea to avoid the inconvenience and unnecessary burden on the court and the public that a high profile proceeding would cause.” — Guy Fronstin, Stewart's attorney

By Hana O
- Advertisement -

British rock icon Sir Rod Stewart and his son, Sean, pleaded guilty to one count each of simple battery after being involved in an assault case during a New Year’s Eve party in 2019.

While at the luxury Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida, Sean “got about ‘nose to nose’ distance” from a security guard’s face before shoving him.

It was reported that the security guard, Jessie Dixon, refused the duo entry into a private New Year’s Eve party at the hotel.

Court papers noted that Stewart punched Dixon in the rib cage with a closed fist before Sean shoved him.

- Advertisement 1-

According to hotel camera footage revealed from the incident, Stewart, and his son were the “primary aggressors,” reported CNN on Saturday (Dec 18), citing a Palm Beach Police Department probable cause affidavit.

Although Stewart and his son did not appear in court on Friday (Dec 17), they both pleaded guilty “in absentia.”

They were also ordered to pay $675 (S$923) each in court fines.

“No one was injured in the incident, and a jury did not find Sir Rod Stewart guilty of the accusation. Instead, Sir Rod Stewart decided to enter a plea to avoid the inconvenience and unnecessary burden on the court and the public that a high profile proceeding would cause,” said Stewart’s attorney, Guy Fronstin.

“In resolving the case, Sir Rod Stewart was not convicted, nor sentenced to jail, or placed on probation,” he added.

An email confirmed that Dixon has agreed with the case’s outcome, reported Guardian.

The 76-year-old singer and member of the US Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2016.

- Advertisement 2-

Some of Stewart’s greatest hits include Da Ya Think I’m Sexy, Have I Told You Lately and Downtown Train. /TISG

Read related: GrabFood rider punched & kicked multiple times by couple for cutting in between them, suffers bodily injuries & nose bleed

GrabFood rider punched & kicked multiple times by couple for cutting in between them, suffers bodily injuries & nose bleed

 Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Read More

Celebrity

Wang Leehom’s ex-wife posts another letter saying he tried to buy her silence, demands public apology for defamation

Following the divorce of Mandopop singer Wang Leehom and Lee Jinglei, discoveries on their eight-year marriage, including alleged adultery, bribery and marital strife, are circulating online. Wang and Lee announced their divorce through a Facebook post on Dec 15, with...
Read more
Celebrity

Singer Sir Rod Stewart and son plead guilty to simple battery over hotel ‘punch’

British rock icon Sir Rod Stewart and his son, Sean, pleaded guilty to one count each of simple battery after being involved in an...
Read more
Featured News

If it Sounds too Good to be True…….

I like to think of myself as an honest man, who would make a very poor crook. My mother made it a point to...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, Dec 19

Who do you believe – Pritam Singh or Raeesah Khan? Answer is not difficult   Wisdom on hindsight seems to be what the Parliament Committee of...
Read more
Featured News

Tan See Leng: MOM to improve migrant worker housing standards as part of multi-year road map for more resilient workforce

Singapore — Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said they would redouble efforts in providing quality, accessible, seamless and affordable healthcare for migrant workers on...
Read more
Celebrity

Wang Leehom’s ex-wife posts another letter saying he tried to buy her silence, demands public apology for defamation

Following the divorce of Mandopop singer Wang Leehom and Lee Jinglei, discoveries on their eight-year marriage, including alleged adultery,...
Read more
Celebrity

Singer Sir Rod Stewart and son plead guilty to simple battery over hotel ‘punch’

British rock icon Sir Rod Stewart and his son, Sean, pleaded guilty to one count each of simple battery...
Read more
Featured News

If it Sounds too Good to be True…….

I like to think of myself as an honest man, who would make a very poor crook. My mother...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, Dec 19

Who do you believe – Pritam Singh or Raeesah Khan? Answer is not difficult   Wisdom on hindsight seems to be...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x