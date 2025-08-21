Singapore’s Woodlands expansion set to boost Johor-Singapore SEZ, says HLIB

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s plan to give Woodlands a massive facelift isn’t just about sprucing up the north; it could reshape the entire Johor-Singapore region. According to Hong Leong Investment Bank (HLIB), the redevelopment will spill over into Johor’s economy, boosting everything from housing to retail and even manufacturing, The Edge Malaysia reported.

A game-changer for Johor

For Johor, this is big news. Developers and businesses are expected to benefit as cross-border activity ramps up. HLIB, as cited by The Edge Malaysia, pointed out that property players like Sunway, Mah Sing, UOA Development, and Crescendo could see stronger demand for homes, while industrial giants such as IOI Properties, SP Setia, and UEM Sunrise may ride on the growth in warehouses and factories.

And it’s not just about homes and factories. Johor’s malls, hotels, and entertainment spots are likely to see more Singaporean shoppers and tourists once the region is better connected.

“As northern Singapore urbanises into a lifestyle and waterfront hub, Johor stands to benefit from spillover in retail, hospitality, and tourism demand,” HLIB said, naming companies like Sunway and IGB REIT as key winners.

What’s happening in Woodlands?

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong laid out the vision in his National Day Rally on Aug 17, as reported by The Edge Malaysia. Woodlands will be transformed with new industrial spaces near the upcoming RTS Link station, 4,000 fresh public housing units, and even waterfront homes. Together with rejuvenation projects in Kranji and Sembawang, the north of Singapore is set to become a buzzing waterfront and industrial hub.

The crown jewel, though, is the Woodlands Checkpoint. Over the next decade, it will expand to five times its current size. That means shorter waits at immigration, potentially cutting clearance times from an hour to just 15 minutes.

Add the RTS link, which plugs directly into Singapore’s Thomson–East Coast MRT Line, and cross-border travel could become much smoother.

What it means for commuters and shoppers

For Malaysians who work in Singapore, this could be life-changing. Instead of spending hours stuck in traffic every morning and evening, they might actually reclaim time for family or rest, and for Singaporeans who love their JB trips, from cheap petrol to supper runs, getting across could finally feel less like a battle.

Imagine this: hop on the MRT in Singapore, cross the border in minutes, and step right into Johor Bahru’s city centre. For shoppers, that could mean more spontaneous trips for weekend makan, while Johor businesses can expect bigger crowds, especially during peak seasons.

Why it matters for Singapore

Of course, this isn’t just about making life easier at the Causeway. For Singapore, redeveloping Woodlands is also about turning the north into a new economic gateway. With industrial hubs, new homes, and lifestyle offerings, Woodlands is set to play a much bigger role in the city-state’s growth.

By tying this in with the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), both countries stand to benefit. Johor can offer space and affordability, while Singapore provides connectivity and financial stability — a natural partnership that could reshape the region.

HLIB, for its part, remains upbeat on the outlook. The bank kept its “overweight” call on the property sector, saying that stronger cross-border links are likely to unlock long-term opportunities on both sides of the Causeway.

