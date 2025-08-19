Johor courts Korea’s tech giants, betting big on E&E future

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor officials recently held a meeting with prospective investors in the electrical and electronics (E&E) sector listed on the Korea Stock Exchange, highlighting the state’s growing role as a regional hub for high-tech industries. The talks also involved Korean companies with existing operations in China and Singapore.

In a Facebook post translated from Johor State Executive Councillor Lee Ting Han, the discussions were described as “very meaningful” given the E&E sector’s status as one of the main drivers of Johor’s and Malaysia’s economy.

Lee emphasised Johor’s robust ecosystem supporting the E&E industry, from component supply chains and world-class port facilities to efficient logistics and a highly skilled workforce nurtured by universities and technical institutions. The presence of multinational firms has already made Johor a hub with a complete support ecosystem for global players in electronics manufacturing.

Johor’s advantageous position

Johor’s strategic advantages also stood out during the meeting. Its location next to Singapore, the connectivity offered by Pasir Gudang and Tanjung Pelepas ports, and a reputation for investor-friendly policies have collectively made the state “more prominent in the eyes of global investors,” Lee noted.

He added that potential new investments could bring “an abundance of technology, quality job opportunities, and huge added value for the development of Johor and the welfare of the Johor Nation.”

Why it matters for Singapore

For Singapore, Johor’s strengthening position in the E&E sector carries significant implications. Many multinational corporations operate supply chains that operate on both sides of the Causeway, with Singapore serving as a financial, R&D, and logistics base while Johor provides land, labour, and manufacturing capacity.

As Johor attracts more Korean capital and technology into its E&E ecosystem, Singaporean firms are likely to benefit from greater integration and collaboration, particularly in semiconductor design, testing, and distribution. This deepens the “twin engine” relationship between Singapore and Johor, where the former anchors high-value functions and the latter supports large-scale production.

Analysts say that smoother regional connectivity, especially through Johor’s ports and Singapore’s global trade networks, could make the southern corridor of Peninsular Malaysia and Singapore one of Asia’s most dynamic electronics clusters.

