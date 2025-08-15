// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, August 15, 2025
30.1 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Johor Bahru Causeway / Wikimedia Commons
MalaysiaTechnology
2 min.Read

Johor’s data centre boom set to drive 18-fold surge in water demand, pushing shift to reclaimed wastewater

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor’s transformation into Malaysia’s data centre capital is powering ahead — but it’s also going to be thirsty work. By 2030, the state’s data centres are expected to gulp down 368 million litres of water a day, compared to just 20 million litres now. That’s an 18-fold increase, according to BIMB Research, as reported by The Star.

The surge comes as the number of facilities is set to jump from 17 to 52, and those giant server farms need constant cooling, which uses a lot of water.

Johor is already pouring money into the problem: RM4.4 billion (S$1.34 billion) for water treatment and distribution upgrades, plus RM2.4 billion for new raw water sources. But The Star reports that even with those investments, the state is still looking at a shortfall of around 570 million litres per day by 2030.

BIMB Research didn’t mince words: “Without intervention, the additional load from hyperscale cooling requirements risks exacerbating supply vulnerabilities and crowding out other industrial and domestic users.”

See also  Mahathir will bypass Interpol and not extradite controversial preacher Zakir Naik

Why reclaimed wastewater is suddenly in the spotlight

With 24.1% of Johor’s treated water lost before it even reaches customers (so-called “non-revenue water”), alternative sources are no longer optional — they’re essential. BIMB Research, cited by The Star, says scaling up reclaimed water will mean big spending on water reclamation plants, pipelines, and smart metering systems.

One project already making waves is the Indah Water Konsortium–Johor Special Water partnership, which will supply up to 12 million litres per day of recycled water to data centres. And with the new dedicated data centre tariff band (RM5.33 per cubic metre in Johor), BIMB Research says there’s now a clear way to monetise reclaimed water supply from day one.

Read related: Malaysia’s first large-scale data centre water reclamation plant opens in Johor

Why Singapore should care

This isn’t just Johor’s headache. Singapore gets part of its water from Johor under long-standing agreements — so if industrial demand in Johor starts biting into supply, it could affect cross-border water planning.

See also  Leaks and rumours—is Apple working on a new foldable phone with a stylus?

For Singapore, there’s another angle: many tech giants and hyperscale operators that couldn’t expand here because of land and power constraints are setting up shop just across the Causeway. These facilities will need reliable water to keep running, and if Johor struggles, it could hurt the regional digital economy both countries depend on.

Simply put: if Johor’s water runs low, it’s not just taps that could feel the pinch — it’s the entire tech ecosystem linking Singapore and Malaysia.

Read also: Johor secures RM164 billion in data centre projects for Q2, aims to lead Malaysia’s AI and digital economy

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Man argues with ATM user for taking too long, Singaporeans side with him

SINGAPORE: After a man got upset with another man...

Elderly woman who pinched & hurt her helper with a nail clipper charged with abuse

SINGAPORE: A 68-year-old woman who injured a domestic helper...

Photo of tourists sleeping near Jewel Rain Vortex upsets S’poreans

SINGAPORE: When a photo of people sleeping on benches...

ICA finds over 4,600 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden among bottled drinks in Malaysia-registered lorry at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: What looked like a normal delivery of bottled...

Business

Singapore firms DBS and Sea Limited surpass US$100B market cap for first time

SINGAPORE: For the first time, two Singapore companies—DBS Group...

‘Two years off the job?’: How layoffs and bad bosses are making Singaporean job seekers extra cautious

Singapore: Two years without a full-time job is a...

‘Don’t start a business—buy one’: How Flippa helps Singaporeans become entrepreneurs

SINGAPORE: Plenty of Singaporeans want to be entrepreneurs. And...

Life after MOE: Where do former teachers go after school?

SINGAPORE: Leaving the Ministry of Education (MOE) can feel...

Singapore Politics

Aljunied residents surprise Pritam Singh with cake and flowers for his birthday

SINGAPORE: When Workers’ Party (WP) chief and Leader of...

Red Dot United sets sights on Bukit Gombak SMC as they headquarter at WCEGA tower

SINGAPORE: Against the backdrop of the National Day season,...

Jamus Lim’s daughter’s heartwarming SG60 wish is to ‘take care of her friends’

SINGAPORE: Like many others, the young daughter of Workers’...

After WP leaders express what they want for SG60, other Singaporeans join in

SINGAPORE: Like many others on Singapore’s 60th birthday, the...

© The Independent Singapore