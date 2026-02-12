Singapore’s unspoken class system, revealed by a real estate agent — Yishun gets its own category

SINGAPORE: A real estate agent revealed the “truth about Singapore’s unspoken class system” in a recent viral video, saying that while class is not talked about, it’s evident from your address in the city-state.

Luke Lim, who goes by @imlukelim on TikTok, posted his video on February 2, and it has since gotten over 350,000 views. Since then, hundreds of commenters have also weighed in.

In dividing Singapore by class, Mr Lim started with “Old money,” or the people who live in Nassim, Queen Astrid, and Chatsworth.

“Nothing but quiet streets, giant houses, and families who have been here for generations. These are the people who OWN Singapore,” he said.

Next come those who live in Orchard, Novena, Newton, and Marina Bay — whom Mr Lim called “the new elite” who have flashy cars, skyscrapers, and a penthouse with skyline view.

He described them as “a different kind of rich — louder newer, hungrier. These are the people who RUN Singapore.”

They were followed by the “cool crowd” living at Robertson Quay, Holland Village, and Bugis.

“They’ve got style. They’ve got stories. The ones you see on your feet. These are the people who MANAGE Singapore,” Mr Lim added.

Last comes “the heart of Singapore,” or residents of Jurong, Tampines, Bedok, and Punggol.

They are “the hustlers, the workers, the ones who keep the city running. These are the people who OPERATE Singapore.”

“So where do you stay, and what does it say about you?” the real estate agent asked.

But before the video ended, his cameraman asked him, “Hey, what about me? I stay in Yishun.”

To this, Mr Lim replied, “Yishun is in a special category, no need to mention.”

Obviously agreeing, one commenter remarked that Yishun is a “special administration region.”

When asked further, the real estate agent added in a comment, “Yishun isn’t just about class. It’s about reputation. And it’s legendary.”

When another asked what class Geylang is in, a TikTok user answered, “These are the people who SERVICE Singapore.”

Others shared their inputs on Mr Lim’s take, writing, “you forgot Bukit Timah, the illuminati of Singapore,” “East Coast, the PLANNER of Singapore” and “Sentosa Cove: These are the people who ENJOY Singapore.”

Another wrote, “What about Johor Baharu? These are the people who LOVE Singapore.”

This made Mr Lim laugh, and he wrote, “We love you all at JB too! Wanna merge with Woodlands or Yishun? We can share our BKT recipe with u all.” /TISG

