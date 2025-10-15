// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, October 15, 2025
Marina Bay Sands
Less than 1 min.Read

Singapore’s tourism revenue exceeds $15B in first half of 2025 with influx of visitors

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s tourism revenue climbed 5% year-on-year to reach $15.7 billion in the first half of 2025, according to data released by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

The growth was largely driven by an increase in international tourist arrivals, thanks to a series of high-profile concerts, sporting events, and conferences held during the second quarter of the year, with events such as Stefanie Sun’s and Lady Gaga’s concerts helping to attract both regional and long-haul visitors to the country.

Catering saw the strongest performance among all spending categories, posting a robust 16% year-on-year increase. Revenue from accommodation, attractions, entertainment, gaming, and other tourism-related sectors each rose by around five per cent.

China, Indonesia, and Australia remained Singapore’s top three source markets for tourism. Excluding revenue from attractions, entertainment, and gaming, visitors from China contributed $2.3 billion, Indonesia $1.4 billion, and Australia $1 billion in tourism receipts during the first half of the year.

Among the three, Australia recorded the most significant growth, with tourism revenue from Australian visitors surging 12% compared to the same period last year.

