SINGAPORE: In a dazzling display of architectural prowess, Singapore’s 23-story Pan Pacific Orchard Hotel has been adjudged the world’s best new skyscraper.

This prestigious accolade was bestowed by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH), a renowned authority on skyscrapers, during a conference held in London and Paris from Sept 23 to 27.

The Pan Pacific Orchard, standing tall at 140m, not only secured the top spot but also clinched three other awards, as reported by The Straits Times, including the best tall building in the 100m to 199m category.

Responsible vertical urbanism

The hotel, which opened its doors in June 2023, is proof of responsible vertical urbanism, according to CTBUH chief executive Javier Quintana de Una.

Designed by Singapore-based Woha Architects, the 343-room hotel is a harmonious blend of Singapore’s natural environments—forest, beach, garden, and cloud—all encapsulated in one striking structure.

The Forest Terrace greets guests with a high-ceilinged lobby adorned with towering trees, while the Beach Terrace offers an emerald pool and a sandy “beachfront” with swaying palms.

The Garden Terrace boasts a meticulously landscaped garden, and the Cloud Terrace provides a lofty setting for events with one of Singapore’s highest pillarless ballrooms.

Architecturally and environmentally sound

The hotel’s commitment to sustainability is evident in its use of solar panels for common areas, rainwater harvesting for irrigation, and an on-site biodigester for food waste.

These initiatives have earned the Building and Construction Authority’s Green Mark Platinum, Singapore’s highest environmental certification.

The Pan Pacific Orchard’s achievement reflects Singapore’s dedication to greening its urban environment, with the Urban Redevelopment Authority emphasizing the importance of incorporating vertical greenery into building designs.

Woha Architects’ co-founder, Mr Wong Mun Summ, highlighted the hotel’s innovative approach to tall building design, stating that it “pushed the boundaries on tall building design, bringing nature and amenities into multiple levels to deliver a highly sustainable and liveable environment.”

Asian skyscrapers also shone at the awards, with Malaysia’s Petronas Towers receiving the Global Icon award and China’s Greenland Hangzhou Century Centre named Asia’s best tall building.

These accolades underscore the region’s growing influence in the realm of sustainable and innovative skyscraper design.