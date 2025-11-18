// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, November 18, 2025
26.9 C
Singapore
type here...
Aerial view of cargo ship and cargo container in harbor.
Photo: Freepik/tawatchai07(for illustration purposes only)
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Singapore’s October exports jump 22.2%, beating forecasts

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports (NODX) jumped 22.2% year-on-year (YoY) in October, led by non-monetary gold and supported by electronic products, Enterprise Singapore said on Monday (Nov 17).

The increase exceeded a Reuters poll forecast of a 7.5% increase and followed a revised 7% rise in September.

For the first 10 months of 2025, NODX grew 4.1%.

Electronic NODX climbed 33.2% in October, continuing the 30.4% rise in September, led by integrated circuits (ICs) (40.9%), personal computers (PCs) (77.7%) and disk media products (31.4%).

Meanwhile, non-electronic NODX rose 18.8%, up from just 0.5% in the previous month, led by non-monetary gold (176.8%), specialised machinery (16.1%) and pharmaceuticals (25.2%).

Exports to Taiwan, Thailand, and Hong Kong grew strongly, while shipments to the US and Japan fell. NODX to Taiwan rose 61.5%, following a 31.9% increase in September. Exports to Thailand and Hong Kong climbed 91.1% and 66.6%, respectively.

Total trade in October expanded 23.2% YoY, extending the 14.6% rise in September.

See also  Eight people suspected of taking part in illegal car race on KPE

According to Channel News Asia (CNA), OCBC chief economist Selena Ling said October’s NODX growth was the fastest since November 2021. She noted that electronics exports suggested “still resilient demand” from the AI-driven tech boom.

Focusing on exports to China, which grew just 0.1% in October, Ms Ling said this likely reflected ongoing challenges in China’s domestic demand and potential weakness ahead.

She added that exports to the US, which fell for the sixth consecutive month, signalled softening domestic demand there.

OCBC has upgraded its full-year 2025 NODX forecast to 4% YoY, up from its earlier 2.5% forecast amid October’s “significant outperformance”.

The bank expects next year’s NODX growth to slow to 1% to 3%, given this year’s high base and uncertainties ahead. /TISG

Read also: SGX to roll out new trading engine ‘Iris-ST’ in the latter half of 2027, seeks public feedback on functionalities

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Business

MAS fines former Alpha Energy non-executive director S$137K for insider trading

SINGAPORE: The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has imposed...
Property

Refreshed Jurong Eco-Garden now open as The Potter’s Garden

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Jurong Eco-Garden, first opened in 2014, has...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

MAS fines former Alpha Energy non-executive director S$137K for insider trading

SINGAPORE: The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has imposed...

Refreshed Jurong Eco-Garden now open as The Potter’s Garden

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Jurong Eco-Garden, first opened in 2014, has...

Jamus Lim: 38 Oxley Road issue is ‘a family dispute best settled privately’

SINGAPORE: Having been one of the Members of Parliament...

‘Crow’s saying ni hao 你好 (hello in Mandarin)’ — S’poreans tell diner at hawker centre who asked, ‘Is it trying to say something to...

SINGAPORE: In a moment that looked straight out of...

Business

MAS fines former Alpha Energy non-executive director S$137K for insider trading

SINGAPORE: The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has imposed...

Refreshed Jurong Eco-Garden now open as The Potter’s Garden

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Jurong Eco-Garden, first opened in 2014, has...

Singapore to play a pivotal role in Southeast Asia’s US$2T digital future: HSBC and Google Cloud report

SINGAPORE: Singapore is set to play a pivotal role...

SG worker says his manager is oddly strict about MC, even made him work with 39°C fever once

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean worker shared on Reddit that his...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //