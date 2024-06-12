Singaporeans worry that a long BTO wait would lead to a short marriage fate

SINGAPORE: In a book series, a study by NUS Business School professors seems to suggest a correlation between the infamous Build-to-Order (BTO) scheme in Singapore and an increase in divorce rates.

According to data from 1996 to 2011, there seems to be a trend wherein the BTO system encourages couples to marry early.

This decision, which can come with pressure and stress related to their finances, may then cause a significant strain on the marriage, raising the divorce rates in the country.

Aside from the financial pressure young couples may face, the five-year requirement for BTO flats may also cause significant strain on the marriage, as couples may tend to make things work until they can sell their flat.

Other factors, such as overspending and debt accumulation, were also mentioned in the study.

Read also: NUS to lead study on how different housing types influence senior citizen’s quality of life

Singaporeans share their thoughts on the study

In an online forum, Singaporeans had a conversation about the suggested link. While some shared their experiences, others shared their thoughts and worries.

“Besides my marriage, buying a house with my ex was my biggest regret,” said one. “He saw it only as an investment opportunity. He sold it as soon as MOP was up (which coincided with our divorce proceedings).

He said he was jobless at the time and needed the money, but who really knows,” she added.

“Financial decisions are truly an insidious ‘invisible hand’ in many relationship decisions. After getting my own place and finances in order, I find myself a lot more picky regarding my choice of partner.

If I get together with someone, I feel like I’m doing so almost entirely on my own terms rather than because of some arbitrary or peer-induced deadline to get married (or at least moving towards it).

Dating in your 30s is a very different beast from dating in your 20s, and actually quite liberating.

It just goes to show how much mental constraints young people place on themselves when they see what others are doing and think they must conform,” said another.

Still, a third wrote, “Definitely a contributing factor. As someone about to surrender an HDB flat because of divorce, plan very carefully before buying a flat.”

“The BTO system is not only causing young people to rush into a bad marriage they are not ready for, it is also forcing older ready couples to delay marriage and children,” wrote a fourth.

Read also: Despite million-dollar price trend, public housing in Singapore remains most attainable across APAC