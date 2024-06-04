NUS to lead study on how different housing types influence senior citizen’s quality of life

SINGAPORE: The National University of Singapore will be leading a study on how the quality of life of senior citizens is influenced by the type of housing they have. The study is particularly relevant given the country’s ageing population.

Senior Minister of State for National Development Sim Ann discussed the $2.9 million three-year project on Tuesday (June 4), the third day of the World Cities Summit held at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) granted the study a grant in March. The study’s findings will help determine the future of housing for Singapore’s seniors.

The NUS study aims to create a framework for providing a baseline measurement and comparing the quality of life of seniors across different housing options.

“As we continue to explore new ways to support our seniors, we will need continued research to inform our decisions,” said Ms Sim.

“With increasing life expectancy and low fertility rates, the proportion of Singapore’s citizen population aged 65 years and above is rising rapidly.

It is estimated that by 2030, one in four people will be in this age category, and many of our seniors wish to age-in-place.”

She also talked about the different housing options introduced by the government in the past few years, including community care apartments with features catering to the elderly and the Kampung Admiralty project in Woodlands, where childcare and senior centres are located close to one another.

Another programme has been Shared Stay-in Senior Care Services, which is piloting the use of stay-in domestic helpers to care for seniors who share an apartment.

Private assisted living options have also sprung up in the last few years, where homes are redesigned with the needs of seniors in mind.

In 2019, it was announced that a new ‘vertical kampung’ would be constructed for the elderly as part of broader rejuvenation efforts for Yew Tee and Choa Chu Kang. The kampung will include a dialysis center and a polyclinic, among other facilities.

Then-Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said the development would be patterned after the one at Kampung Admiralty.

“It will have two-room flexi flats for seniors, just like Kampung Admiralty. It will have a community club, it will have a polyclinic and a kidney dialysis centre.

Most importantly, because of your feedback and requests, it will have a hawker centre as well.” /TISG

