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Singapore News
2 min.Read

Singaporeans welcome support measures as DPM Gan calls energy crisis ‘worst disruption’ since 1973

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: The government announced on Tuesday (April 7) that a new support package worth almost to S$1 billion is to be disbursed to fund new measures to support Singaporeans amid the effects of the war in the Middle East, which has resulted in an energy emergency and soaring fuel prices around the globe.

The measures include an increased Cost-of-Living special payment and cash relief for platform workers. This is in addition to what had been announced when the national Budget was rolled out in February, said Senior Minister of State for Finance Jeffrey Siow in Parliament.

What’s in store for Singaporeans

There are around 2.4 million Singaporeans who will benefit from the support measures, which include:

  • An additional S$200 for the one-off COL special payment in September

  • S$500 in CDC vouchers, originally set for next January, to be disbursed by June

  • S$200 for eligible platform workers, private hire vehicle, and taxi drivers by the end of the month

Unprecedented disruption

The additional support offered by the government comes at a time of crisis brought about by the conflict in the Middle East, which began on Feb 28 when the United States and Israel started bombing Iran but quickly spread over the region. It resulted in the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint for a fifth of the world’s energy needs. 

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, who is advisor to the Homefront Crisis Ministerial Committee, warned Singaporeans to be prepared for higher costs of food, transport, electricity, and daily necessities.

Speaking of the global energy crisis, DPM Gan said, “Such a severe choking-off of supply is unprecedented – it is the worst disruption since the 1973 oil embargo.”

He added that higher living costs will be felt more by low-income family, for whom a larger part of their budget goes toward their everyday needs.

What Singaporeans are saying

Online, Singaporeans hailed the government’s targeted support measures meant for those who need it the most as “the right approach,” as opposed to blanket subsidies.

“Such targeted assistance will help the needy and those badly affected by the crisis. Let’s look out for those in need and help where we can,” one wrote.

Another noted that compared to how other countries in the region are faring, Singaporeans “should be grateful.” 

“No government can stop global price increases, but it can reduce the impact on its people. This is what responsible leadership looks like,” a Facebook user opined. 

“The Middle East conflict is already pushing up global energy and food costs. Singapore cannot avoid the impact, but it can cushion it, and that’s exactly what these measures are for,” wrote another.

Others, meanwhile, voiced their specific wish lists for what kind of support they hope for. 

“How about the gov’t start giving more subsidies for the import of or bring in more solar panels?” a commenter suggested.

“Please extend the morning free MRT rides to lifetime free rides for all senior citizens,” wrote another. /TISG

Read also: Global energy crisis could push countries towards renewables ‘within months,’ says IEA head 

 

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