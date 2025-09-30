// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, September 30, 2025
Photo: Freepik/yanalya (for illustration purposes only)
Singaporeans urge jobseeker to take offer even if salary is lower than last drawn

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user took to the platform to ask for advice, inquiring whether they should accept a job offer with pay that’s lower than their previous salary. With a traditional career trajectory, after all, a person would be expected to take on roles that pay more, rather than less.

However, the post author u/tutukueh94 wrote on Monday (Sep 29) that they’re aware of the state of the job market at the moment. Additionally, they’re conscious that they are presently unemployed, which is likely to give them less leverage for negotiations.

“Hello everyone, I would like to hear your thoughts on this — my current situation is as goes: Got an offer letter from the company I interviewed with, salary is within the range stated but at the very bottom of aforementioned range and lower than my last drawn,” the post author wrote, explaining in a comment that the offer pays 5 to 6 per cent less than their previous job.

There are a number of factors to consider aside from one’s career trajectory. Sometimes, our financial situation dictates that we should take jobs as they come, especially if we don’t have an emergency saved up to cover three to six months of expenses, which everyone is advised to have. After all, those bills aren’t going to pay themselves.

Career experts also say that if you’re moving to a new industry or field and are pretty much starting again, it’s not a bad thing to draw a lower salary.

Also, if a new job offers you more happiness and satisfaction than the old one, especially if you’re experiencing burnout, then a job with lower pay is worth considering.

Commenters on the Reddit post had pretty much the same advice.

“Mathematically, it’s a no-brainer to just take it. Assuming, let’s say, the offer is $200 less than your prior job, but by not taking the job, you are out $3000 in potential income per month. $200 X 12 months is only $2400,” one wrote.

“Just take it. Too long unemployed, then later it’s harder to get a job. If you’re really not happy, then accept the job for now while you keep seeking,” added another.

One, however, said that the post author may have some wiggle room to negotiate, and it would not hurt to ask.

“I think you have room to ask the HR if the salary offered is negotiable, as you would like the offered figure to hopefully match or exceed your last drawn. It is not unreasonable to ask for. If they say no, then at least you tried.” /TISG

